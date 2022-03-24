Rep. Aaron Coleman to receive diversion for domestic battery charge, court records show

A judge has signed off on a deal where controversial Rep. Aaron Coleman could see charges stemming from an October domestic dispute with his brother dismissed.

Coleman was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with the incident, where police documents allege he hit his brother in the chest and spit on him after an argument about religion.

But the Kansas City, Kan., Democrat applied last month for diversion, or a set agreement between Coleman and prosecutors that would see charges dismissed after a year of the 21-year-old legislator meeting a series of specified conditions.

Johnson County District Court Judge James Phelan signed off on the diversion agreement Monday and court records show Coleman's bond supervision has been terminated. The Capital-Journal has requested a copy of the diversion agreement.

Coleman didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The legislator has also largely dispensed with a second legal issue in Douglas County, after the district attorney's office said they will not face charges of driving under the influence related to a November traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike. Instead, Coleman has been cited for two traffic infractions.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, declined comment on the diversion news.

The agreement doesn't, however, address possible discipline Coleman might face in the Legislature.

A group of Democratic lawmakers filed a complaint against Coleman after his arrest in Douglas County, seeking his removal from office.

A committee has been formed to investigate the matter. Rep. John Barker, R-Abilene, who chairs that panel previously said he wants to wait until Coleman's legal issues have been dealt with before convening.

In an interview Thursday, Barker said it was likely the dispute would be dismissed or withdrawn by the legislators who filed it.

"Either way we'll resolve it this week," he said.

Coleman's arrests in fall 2021 are the latest in a string of controversies for the 22-year-old.

During the August 2020 partisan primary against former Rep. Stan Frownfelter last year, Coleman admitted to cyberbullying and revenge porn while in middle school, gaining national attention in the process.

After Coleman defeated Frownfelter in the primary, an ex-girlfriend later came forward alleging he abused her, physically and verbally, while the pair dated in 2019 and that the harassment continued until his Kansas House bid in 2020. The Topeka woman said Coleman physically assaulted and threatened to kill her during their two-month relationship.

Coleman was the subject of a restraining order from a staffer who worked for a former political rival, although the matter was settled and dropped by mutual agreement earlier last year.

And in October, the Kansas Department of Labor advised Coleman he was banned from its Topeka headquarters after allegedly attempting to access an employee-only area of the building and speaking to building security in a "loud and demanding tone."

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

