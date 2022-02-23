Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger slam GOP and Trump over Ukraine crisis

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called out his fellow House Republicans on Tuesday for criticizing President Biden's response to Russia invading Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized former President Trump, saying by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius, he "aids our enemies."

Former President Trump’s adulation of Putin today - including calling him a “genius” - aids our enemies.



Trump’s interests don’t seem to align with the interests of the United States of America. https://t.co/snclqW8yCL — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) February 22, 2022

Driving the news: House Republicans tweeted a screenshot of Biden walking away with the comment: "This is what weakness on the world stage looks like."

What he's saying: Kinzinger retweeted the post with the comment: "As still 'technically' a member of house Republicans, let me, with all my might, condemn this damn awful tweet during this crisis. You can criticize policy but this is insane and feeds into Putins narrative. But hey, retweets amirite?"

Flashback: The Republican National Committee censured Kinzinger and Cheney earlier this month for serving on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Cheney.

