Rep. Adam Kinzinger: GOP must 'take ownership for what happened' on Jan. 6 or it will impact 2022 midterm elections

John L. Dorman
·2 min read
Adam Kinzinger
Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger said that the GOP has to honestly confront what happened on Jan. 6.

  • Kinzinger said that blocking a commission won't stop the Capitol riot from being an issue in 2022.

  • Kevin McCarthy has "failed to tell the truth" to the GOP and American voters, he said.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on Sunday said that even if a bipartisan commission to create a January 6 commission isn't approved by the Senate, the Capitol riot will still be a factor in the 2022 midterm elections if the GOP doesn't "take ownership for what happened."

During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Kinzinger, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the riot and supports the commission, was asked by host Chris Wallace if the Democratic-led legislative push was a way to keep the issue in the public sphere ahead of the elections.

"Well, here's a revelation. This is going into 2022 midterms anyway, particularly if us as Republicans don't take ownership for what happened," he said. "If every other day there's a new conspiracy theory about what happened at the Capitol, anybody but what it was, then I think it'll go into 2022."

Kinzinger said that Republican voters have "had their patriotism abused by somebody that simply wants to use it to maintain power."

Read more: Being a Black Republican is exhausting. But Sen. Tim Scott and other big-name conservatives say they don't need anyone's pity or platitudes.

When asked whether GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's opposition to the commission was a conflict of interest, given his conversations with Trump regarding the riot, Kinzinger didn't agree, but he proceeded to blast McCarthy for being dishonest.

"I wouldn't say it's a conflict of interest because Kevin is the leader," he said. "There's probably a lot of people that are going to be subject to being called in front of any investigation on this even criminal investigation, but I do think Kevin has failed to tell the truth to the Republicans and to the American people."

He added: "It pains me to say it. It's not like I enjoy standing up and saying this, but people, the 74 million voters that voted for Donald Trump that believe - a number of them that believe the election was stolen believe it because their leaders have not told him, otherwise."

Kinzinger said that McCarthy's inconsistency has been detrimental to GOP voters.

"The people they trust have either been silent or not told them the truth," he said. "That's where Kevin has failed because he told the truth on January 13, something around then, and then he went to Mar-a-Lago and said Donald Trump's the leader of the party. He's right Donald Trump is the leader of the party, but we need to tell people the truth."

  • A Chinese-American civil rights group is suing Trump for $22.9m for calling COVID-19 the 'China Virus' and 'Kung Flu'. That's $1 for each Asian American and Pacific Islander living in the US.

    The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition is suing Trump for defamation and infliction of emotional distress on Asian Americans.

  • Kinzinger: Kevin McCarthy has "failed to tell the truth" about the election

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) took aim on Sunday at the leadership of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the day before McCarthy's GOP predecessor hosts a fundraiser for the Illinois lawmaker. Why it matters: Kinzinger has been a prominent critic of Donald Trump and was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach the former president. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who endorsed McCarthy as his successor in 2018, will headline the fundraiser for Kinzinger.What he's saying: "I do think that Kevin has failed to tell the truth to the Republicans and to the American people, and it pains me to say it and it's not like I enjoy standing up and saying this," Kinzinger said on Fox News Sunday. He added that the 74 million Americans who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump do so "because their leaders have not told them otherwise. The people they trust have either been silent or not told them the truth.""My party to this point has said things like it was hugs and kisses, it was ANTIFA and BLM — it was anything but what it was, which was a Trump-inspired insurrection on the Capitol and people deserve to hear the truth."Of note: Kinzinger, one of 35 House Republicans to vote in favor of establishing a bipartisan commission into the events of Jan. 6, also addressed Republican hesitancy to pursue a full investigation out of fear of the political ramifications in the mid-term elections, noting that insurrection will play a role in the 2022 races "anyway.""I think it'll go to 2022 and we’ll look like we're just sitting here denying reality and facts," Kinzinger said.If the commission fails, he warned, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could run a "select committee" and drag the issue into 2024. Go deeper: Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

    After her company told employees in 2017 to start working remotely, customer service representative Haley Miller decided to break from her lifelong home of West Virginia. The beaches of St. Petersburg, Florida, provide a far different view than the mountains of her native state. According to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau, West Virginia lost a higher percentage of its residents than any other state in the nation.

  • Golf-Mickelson replaces damaged club moments before final round

    KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) -Phil Mickelson had to replace a damaged one-iron barely 20 minutes before the PGA Championship final round on Sunday but the setback did nothing to unsettle the 50-year-old American, who went on to become the oldest major champion. Mickelson's caddie, his brother Tim, took off to retrieve a different club from his locker at Kiawah Island leaving Mickelson, the only player left on the practice range, to continue his warm-up with instructor Andrew Getson. Mickelson later explained the face of his club had cracked on the range.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: J.D. Davis could return soon, Joey Lucchesi solid despite loss

    Here's what happened Saturday in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

  • GOP Sen. Susan Collins supports Jan. 6 commission, but has 2 'resolvable' issues

    Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday she "strongly" supports establishing an independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but there are still issues -- although resolvable -- with the proposed legislation that passed the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote Wednesday. Thirty-five Republicans joined Democrats to support passing the bill to create a 9/11-style commission, including all 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over his role in fueling the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republican leadership in the House and Senate -- and Trump -- came out against the proposed commission.

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission21 runners killed after sudden, dramatic weather change during mountain race in ChinaBoycotting the 2022 Olympics

  • 'Made these girls feel humiliated': Parents voice anger over female students' altered yearbook photos at Florida high school

    A Florida high school is facing criticism from students and parents after a teacher edited girls' yearbook photos to add more clothing.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sanders says Americans 'should tone down the rhetoric' on Israel-Palestine and 'bring people together'

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said "we should tone down the rhetoric" when asked about an uptick in attacks against Jewish people in the United States over the last week that appear to be correlated to the fighting that broke out between Israel and Hamas overseas. CBS News' John Dickerson tried to gauge Sanders' view on the notion that some Democratic lawmakers may have inadvertently contributed to the "vitriol" against American Jews with their harsh critiques of the Israeli government. Dickerson specifically noted that some members of Congress, likely referring to Sanders' allies Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), have recently referred to Israel as an "apartheid state." Sanders didn't address anyone directly or explicitly state how he feels about the use of "apartheid," but he did say the "job of the United States is to bring people together." Some believe use of term “apartheid” to describe Israeli treatment of Palestinians has increased the level of vitriol that has contributed to recent anti-Semitic attacks. Does Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) agree? “I think we should tone down the rhetoric,” he tells @jdickerson. pic.twitter.com/COGgCo6Xga — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 Sanders, who has been critical of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and Hamas, also took a somewhat middle-of-the-road stance when he and Dickerson discussed the U.S.'s policies regarding the Israel-Palestine question. The senator said Washington must "develop an even-handed approach to the conflict," which means being both "pro-Israel" and "pro-Palestine," although he remains a proponent of delaying weapons sales to Israel. “Given the incredible suffering in Gaza...I think the United States has got to develop an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says. “We have to be pro-Israel, but we have to be pro-Palestinian.” pic.twitter.com/LXMMGPXRVJ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission21 runners killed after sudden, dramatic weather change during mountain race in ChinaBoycotting the 2022 Olympics

  • Indian Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case

    Sushil Kumar is accused of being involved in the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankhar.

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to be hospitalized in November 2019, triggering calls to reconsider theory that COVID-19 originated in a lab: WSJ

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.

  • Ady would like to join a loving, caring family that will spend lots of time with her

    Connecting with people and developing relationships are strengths of Adylef, who goes by the name Ady.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in U.S. Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • Lillard leads 3-point barrage, Blazers beat Nuggets 123-109

    What had Damian Lillard so excited wasn't his 34 points or 13 assists or how he led Portland's 3-point barrage that sparked the Trail Blazers' win over the undermanned Denver Nuggets in their playoff opener Saturday night. It was holding NBA MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic to a single assist. “It was huge,” Lillard said after Portland's 123-109 victory.

  • AP PHOTOS: Death and despair on Europe's African frontier

    The young man wore red-and-white-soled sneakers for what proved to be his fatal final journey. After beaches in Greece, Italy and elsewhere, a fleck of Spanish territory on the northern coast of Africa this week became the latest deadly flashpoint in Europe’s battle to stem migration flows from less fortunate regions of the world wracked by conflict, poverty and other miseries. In an unprecedented 48-hour siege that quickly overwhelmed Spanish authorities, more than 8,000 people clambered around border fences and swam from Morocco to the Spanish-governed enclave of Ceuta.