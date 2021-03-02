Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into Sen. Josh Hawley for his 'smug' CPAC speech, saying 5 people died because of 'what you did'

Sonam Sheth
·4 min read
Adam Kinzinger
In this July 28, 2011, file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Democrats' new congressional map forced Kinzinger to challenge the veteran Rep. Don Manzullo in the 16th Congressional District in the March 20, 2012 Illinois primary. Kinzinger was one of five victorious freshman Republicans in 2008. Harry Hamburg/AP

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger ripped into Sen. Josh Hawley for his "smug" CPAC speech.

  • "All you had to do was see Josh Hawley's smug face at CPAC," Kinzinger said on CNN's "New Day."

  • "Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that as a result of what you did," he added.

  Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tore into his Senate colleague Josh Hawley over the latter's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday.

"All you had to do was see Josh Hawley's smug face at CPAC as he stood in front, you know, getting this adulation from the crowd about how he, you know, 'You might have seen I rejected the -'" Kinzinger said on CNN's "New Day" as he recounted the Missouri Republican's remarks.

"And everybody's - and he's out there like feeling great about it. Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that as a result of what you did," Kinzinger added. "It was embarrassing for us around the world."

He went on to say that the insurrection has made it "difficult for me to talk to other countries about how to do democracy in the wake of that." And Kinzinger tacked on sarcastically, "But as long as you're the most important thing and you can run for president, that's great."

Hawley was one of several Republican senators who objected on January 6 to Congress' formalization of President Joe Biden's 2020 election win. He and his colleagues cited unspecified and unfounded allegations of widespread voter and election fraud as their reason for objecting, and Hawley has drawn sharp criticism since amid allegations that he was one of the driving forces behind the deadly Capitol siege that left people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

Hawley is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" related to the riot. Among other things, the nine Democratic impeachment managers accused Trump of whipping his supporters into a violent frenzy by spending months spreading lies about the integrity of the election and urging them during a Washington, DC, rally to march to the Capitol and "fight" against the finalization of Biden's win on January 6.

Kinzinger, meanwhile, has come under fire from his own party since joining nine other House Republicans in voting to impeach Trump. The former president is said to be sharply focused since his impeachment on seeking vengeance against the GOP lawmakers he believes were disloyal to him by either voting to impeach him or voting to convict him after his Senate trial.

During his "New Day" interview Tuesday, Kinzinger said he doesn't believe "people like Hawley" will be serious contenders for the 2024 Republican nomination.

"I actually have an optimistic view of the future of the party, which I know is kind of hard to imagine now, but I hope we get some answers today, and I hope we get a dose of humility, too," the Illinois congressman said. He was referring to FBI director Christopher Wray's scheduled hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the insurrection and its aftermath.

"I'm sure he'll run," Kinzinger said of Hawley. "What is, what do they say, like the old joke for senators, you know, what most senators say when they look in the mirror in the morning, 'Good morning, Mr. President.'"

"And he certainly is one of those," he added. "Since he has gotten in, he thinks he can entertain and adore crowds. And it works, look, the base loves him."

Kinzinger continued to say that he is as conservative as Hawley, but "the difference is, I'm not going to use the Constitution as a prop to get elected and violate the Constitution as a prop to get elected."

Read the original article on Business Insider

