Rep. Adam Kinzinger weighs in on January 6 investigation

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), who suffered a stroke in late January, said in a Twitter video posted Sunday that he'll return “in just a few short weeks” to vote on President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.What he's saying: “I’m doing well. I’m strong. I’m back on the road to recovery, and I’m going to make a full recovery," Luján said in the video, in which he was flanked by his doctors. "I'm going to walk out of here, I'm going to beat this, and I'm going to be stronger once I come out."Stay on t