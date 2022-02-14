Rep. Adam Kinzinger weighs in on January 6 investigation
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republican members of the House committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol, says he expects former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to testify before the panel. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the investigation and the upcoming jury trial for one of the accused rioters.