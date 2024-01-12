Rep. Alex Andrade questions Pensacola's commitment to take old Baptist Hospital property

After months of negotiations, Pensacola and Baptist Health Care signed a letter of intent this week meant to sell the Legislature on helping fund the demolition of the old Baptist Hospital property, but at least one local legislator is not convinced.

The letter, which is non-binding, said that Baptist Health Care agrees to donate at least 37 acres of the old Baptist Hospital campus to the city, and the city will accept it if the city can obtain the funding needed to demolish the property.

Pensacola plans to put out a request for qualifications for an affordable housing developer to create a transformational housing project modeled after developments in Atlanta and New Orleans.

Rep. Alex Andrade told the News Journal the letter is not enough of a commitment from the city to move forward with the city's original funding request.

Andrade said since the city and Baptist Health Care approached him about the idea, the one thing he would need is a commitment if the city got any funds from the Legislature, it would commit to taking the property and putting it to use even if the full funds needed weren't raised in a single year.

"The letter of intent that was signed yesterday doesn't achieve that," Andrade told the News Journal on Wednesday.

The letter also states that Baptist Health Care estimates the full cost to "demolish and remediate" the property is now $16.5 million.

Is Live Local Pensacola dead in the House?

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is looking to fund the project with help from Baptist Health Care, the Florida Legislature and Escambia County, as well as other grants.

The city is hoping the Florida Legislature will be willing to contribute nearly half the amount.

Andrade said he "can't in good conscience" work to appropriate $7 million to $8 million without the city first agreeing to take over the property, even if it can't get the full $16.5 million.

"There are hundreds of other applicants who are willing to commit to saying they're going to use the money for the intended purpose," Andrade said. "I can't just throw money at different folks who are not committed to actually using that money for its intended purpose."

Pensacola filed an appropriation request with the Florida House of Representatives in November for $3 million for the Baptist Hospital project called "Live Local Pensacola." The appropriation form describes the project as a "transformational attainable housing development in Pensacola with a key focus on hometown heroes, military, and workforce housing" to replace the legacy Baptist Hospital campus.

"I have to go sell the fact that this will be a transformational project," Andrade said. "I can't do that when the proposed recipient of the funds is reserving the right to walk away."

Reeves has previously said that the city cannot accept ownership of the property unless the city is indemnified from potential environmental issues found on the property and it has the full funding in place to demolish all buildings on the property. Reeves has said he believes taking ownership of the property beforehand was an unreasonable risk to city taxpayers.

The negotiations between Baptist Health Care and the city have gone on, and it became clear that the environmental questions could not be answered before the end of the Legislative session, so both parties pivoted to submitting a letter of intent to the Legislature.

Andrade said he thought it's unreasonable to say it's too risky when the city isn't sure of the full project scope yet.

"I'm not convinced that they can even spend the full $16 million or $18 million in the year," Andrade said. "And I've committed to make up the difference to the city since the beginning, in year two."

Appropriation still moving forward as affordable housing

Andrade said the process of moving forward with the appropriations request filed by the city is essentially dead, but he said he is working with Sen. Doug Broxson to obtain funding for the city with state funds for affordable housing.

"It'll be a less direct and less guaranteed path to getting the funds to actually help with this project," Andrade said.

Broxson told the News Journal that he understood Andrade's concerns, but his plan since the city came to him was to move forward with obtaining the funding under affordable housing funds.

"The problem I've got is that we're here for 60 days," Broxson said. "We don't appropriate after the legislative session. I'm committed to getting the city in the budget, and hopefully, they can work out the details. Our commitment has always been to affordable housing, and the way that the funding would be shaped is that if they don't use it for affordable housing, it will revert back to the state. So we're going to let them (the city) work out the details. We're going to show our commitment to the city helping people get in homes."

Broxson said the proposed budget will come out in the next three weeks, and he is expecting there to be a line item for the city of Pensacola's Baptist Hospital project.

"I believe it's going to be hopefully something that the governor will agree to," Broxson said. "Remember, we can propose and allocate, but the governor has the ability to veto it. So, we're going to have to spend some time with the governor convincing him this is a good use of public dollars to build affordable homes."

Mayor confident project will move forward

When asked about Andrade's comments, Reeves told the News Journal the city has shown for months that it is committed to making the project work, but it can't do it alone.

"It's going to take participation from the county. It's going to take participation from Baptist Hospital financially to make that happen, and certainly, it's going to take the commitment from the Legislature to get there," Reeves said. "I have the utmost confidence in Sen. Broxson to get this project across the finish line."

However, Reeves said the city cannot take on the unknown environmental liability of a 70-year-old hospital campus without the full funding for demolition in place.

The original hospital was built in the early 1950s, before most federal environmental regulations existed, and had an active helipad with refueling capability on campus.

"The bottom line is, I will continue, as we have been for months, to find a way to accrue $16.5 million to create a transformational housing solution in our city," Reeves said.

Reeves said the city will contribute funding to the project and has already obtained a $5 million grant that can be used to aid in any potential commercial redevelopment on the property. Additionally, Reeves said Baptist Health Care has agreed to contribute the $2.9 million in proceeds from the sale of the part of the campus set to be purchased by the Paces Foundation if that group can win an affordable housing grant from the state.

Reeves said the city will continue that process to obtain funding, as it has been working for the last several months.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Reeves said he is meeting with county officials, including Commissioner Lumon May, to discuss how the city and county can partner on the project to ensure it's transformational and preserves and protects the needs of the neighborhood.

"If there's going to be any city-county funding put into this stack, it's going to be in the spirit of protecting and preserving the surrounding neighborhood as we go into something transformational for our entire region," Reeves said.

As far as actually demolishing the buildings or finding a way to repurpose them, Reeves said no final decision has been made, but the best course of action is for the city to raise the funds for a full demolition.

"It would be short-sighted of us to not prepare for the idea that we would have to demolish everything," Reeves said. "Because where we could end up is back in that situation that I don't want the taxpayer in, which is we don't raise enough money."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Andrade questions Pensacola's commitment to take old Baptist Hospital