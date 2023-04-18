Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks ‘Florida Man’ Donald Trump's Arrest Claim

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said she didn’t shed any tears over Donald Trump’s indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment case.

“Maybe (Republican Reps) George Santos and Marjorie Taylor Greene were (crying) but not me,” the New York Democrat told guest host Jordan Klepper in a segment that aired on Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“Ticket back to LaGuardia, baby,” she jokingly added.

Trump has claimed people in the courthouse cried during his arrest, a spin on his oft-repeated “tears in their eyes” tales about his believed importance to others.

When Klepper asked Ocasio-Cortez how her fellow New Yorkers responded to the booking of the former president, she replied: “I think they treated him like a Florida man. He don’t belong to us no mo. He’s not from Queens anymore. He’s a citizen of Mar-a-Lago at this point.”

Ocasio-Cortez joined Klepper at the Bronx’s Jacobi Medical Center to talk about its Stand Up to Violence program which treats gun violence as a public health crisis.

“I can hear how Fox News would spin this, ‘AOC tries to defund the police and fund gang members,’” joked Klepper.

“If I spent my time worried about what Fox News said, I wouldn’t be here,” Ocasio-Cortez answered.

Watch the video here:

