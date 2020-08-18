Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominates Bernie Sanders at DNC





Democratic rising star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seconded the nomination of fellow progressive Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont, as the party’s presidential pick during the Democratic National Convention roll call vote Tuesday evening, despite Joe Biden being the only candidate left standing.

Ocasio-Cortez’s nomination was largely procedural as convention rules call for nominations for each candidate that passes the delegate threshold. Even though Sanders rescinded his candidacy, he netted enough delegates during the primary to qualify.

“In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment, and lack of health care, and ​espíritu del pueblo​ and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

United Auto Workers union president Bob King was the first to nominate Sanders.

The DNC drew mass critical attention for allotting Ocasio-Cortez with a mere minute of speaking time, while non-Democrats like John Kasich and Colin Powell are given prime billing. Critics believed the allotments were examples of the party keying their preference to make overtures to hypothetical vulnerable GOP voters over listening to members of their own parties.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2020. (via Reuters TV)

Ocasio-Cortez’s brief roll call vote was made, she said, in solidarity with their shared goals including universal health care, a higher minimum wage as well as a dozen other progressive platforms.

In January, Ocasio-Cortez flatly declared that in “any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party.” Still, Ocasio-Cortez has said she would vote for Biden and support the Democratic ticket.

Perhaps one of the most influential surrogates for Vermont Senator and fellow progressive Bernie Sanders, an endorsement from Ocasio-Cortez, even if belated, carries significant clout not only with younger Democrats but with those who felt alienated with centrist policies and abandoned by Washington’s status-quo.

She did not mention Biden by name during her Tuesday night remarks, however.

The lack of tacit support may telegraph struggles ahead for the Biden campaign in their courting of progressives.

On Twitter shortly after her appearance, Ocasio-Cortez wished Biden well.



“I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November,” she tweeted.

