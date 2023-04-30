Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez not planning to run for Gillibrand's Senate seat in 2024: report

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is “not planning” to issue a primary challenge for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.’s seat in the Senate, which is up for reelection in 2024.

“She is not planning to run for Senate in 2024. She is not planning to primary Gillibrand,” Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, told Politico.

Gillibrand announced her reelection campaign for a third term in January. Her seat is solidly Democratic in deep blue New York, which means a primary challenge from within the party could have effectively picked the seat's ultimate winner.

Ocasio-Cortez is one of the Democratic party's highest-profile progressives. After entering the House in 2019, the lawmaker has worked to push the party to the left and openly criticized Democratic leaders such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. in the past.

Ocasio-Cortez was previously the center of speculation in 2021 when she declined to say whether she would run a primary challenge against Schumer in 2022 when his seat was up for reelection. Ocasio-Cortez ultimately did not end up running against Schumer.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference with Democratic lawmakers about the Biden administrations border politics in January.

