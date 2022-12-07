Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York at the Capitol on November 15, 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

It was not immediately clear what the matter pertained to.

"We are confident that this matter will be dismissed," AOC spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told Insider.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, according to a statement released on Wednesday. The committee said they had received a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics on June 23 of this year.

They noted that the disclosure of the investigation was mandated by a decision by the committee to extend the amount of time that they're investigating the matter, and that the panel had not made a judgement on whether any ethics violation had occurred.

The committee also said it would "announce its course of action in this matter" next year, after the 118th Congress had convened.

It was not immediately clear why the congresswoman was under investigation, and in a statement to Insider, her spokeswoman Lauren Hitt did not offer further details.

"The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests," said Hitt. "We are confident that this matter will be dismissed."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

