Rep. Alma Adams arrested in DC while protesting for abortion rights, staff says

North Carolina congresswoman Alma Adams has been arrested Tuesday while protesting for abortion rights, according to her staff.

Adams was outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. when she was taken into custody.

BREAKING: Congresswoman Alma Adams has been arrested while protesting for abortion rights, according to her staff #ncpol @wsoctv https://t.co/O04KpCzjX4 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 19, 2022

According to Capitol police, a total of 34 people were arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding. Those arrested include 16 members of Congress.

ALSO READ: Planned Parenthood sues over 6-week abortion ban in South Carolina

Channel 9 has reached out to Adam’s team for more information. We have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: White House: Hospitals must provide abortions in emergencies despite state law bans)