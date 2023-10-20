Rep. Andy Biggs makes himself (and Arizona) a pariah over House speaker fiasco

The rebellious Republican representatives who led the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy , a collective we might affectionally call “The Idiotic Eight,” apparently staged a coup without any idea of who would take over the top job.

What this means for Arizona, I suspect, is that the two Arizona congressmen who were instrumental in the plot — Andy Biggs and Eli Crane — have made themselves, and the districts they represent, and the Arizona citizens inhabiting those districts … irrelevant.

Or worse, outright pariahs.

After dumping McCarthy, Biggs, Crane and the other sheep-like GOP members of Arizona’s Republican delegation decided to back for the Speaker’s job Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan — one of the few members of Congress who may be even more dislikeable than they are.

Biggs' bad behavior won't be rewarded

On Friday, after three failed attempts to get his GOP colleagues to elect him to that position, Jordan was dropped as nominee for House speaker during a closed-door meeting.This happened even after — Or was it because? — the outliers who led McCarthy’s ouster sent a letter to their colleagues saying if they would elect Jordan Speaker they “are prepared to accept censure, suspension, or removal from the Conference.”

It was a weird, clumsy way of being asked to be rewarded for their bad behavior.

The conference blew them off, something that Biggs actually predicted.

You know who will pay the price for this

In the days before he started backing Jordan, Biggs told an interviewer, “If I were to say I support anybody publicly, I think that individual would be immediately disqualified by so many in our conference.”

That turned out to be true.

And for good reason.

And who will pay for that?

Go ahead, take a guess.

Biggs? Crane? The rest of Arizona’s GOP delegation?

Or us?

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Andy Biggs and Eli Crane take Arizona down in House speaker fiasco