Rep. Andy Biggs plays impeachment 'game' with Mayorkas while border security implodes

For more than a year, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and his most strident Republican brothers and sisters in the House have tried to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.They failed to do so in a vote taken on Tuesday, when Democrats properly counted the votes they had and Republicans weren’t as good at math.

Afterwards, Biggs, in a rare moment of unvarnished candor actually told CNN, “I like a good game. They played a good game. I don’t like that we lost.”

A game.

That’s what the crisis on the border is to politicians like Biggs. It’s a political campaign game they’re playing for Team Trump. It’s their Super Bowl.

Nothing happens if Mayorkas is impeached

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (left) and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

If they win, America loses. If they lose, America loses.

Republican leadership has promised to continue to vote to impeach Majorkas, and eventually, when someone in their ranks breaks out a calculator and gets the numbers right, they will do so.

When that occurs, Biggs and every single member of the Republican House delegation who have worked so tirelessly to impeach Mayorkas will know exactly what will happen next:

Nothing.

There is not a two-thirds majority in the Senate that will remove Mayorkas. Biggs and every other Republican House member has known this from the beginning.

5,000 migrants a day lie: Will kill Sinema’s border bill

Still, rather than working to try to find a fix for the border, as Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has done, Biggs has been content to play his “game.”

On Wednesday he posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Mayorkas will not get off scot-free. He will be held accountable and pay for the irreversible damage to our nation. We will have the votes very soon. We can also (and should) better utilize Congress’ purse powers to strip his salary and defund his initiatives.”

Biggs would rather play a game than serve you

How ridiculous is what House Republicans like Biggs are doing?

Even Trump’s diehard loyalist attorney Alan Dershowitz, who represented Trump in his first impeachment, said House Republicans do not have the evidence to impeach Mayorkas.

In an op-ed Dershowitz wrote, “Whatever else Mayorkas may or may not have done, he has not committed bribery, treason, or high crimes and misdemeanors.”

A number of other experts with ties to the Republican Party have reinforced Dershowitz’s analysis. Again, however, to House Republicans it is not about evidence of bribery, treason or high crimes and misdemeanors.

It’s a game.

And politicians like Biggs are more interested in playing that game, in serving Trump, than in serving their oaths of office.

Than in serving you.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. Andy Biggs plays impeachment 'game' while border implodes