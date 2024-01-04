How Rep. Andy Biggs proves House Speaker Mike Johnson's Texas border bonanza was bogus

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs was at the border community of Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday, part of a group of 60-plus Republicans led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, all of whom made the trip to make speeches, make the news, make (perhaps) some campaign cash, and accomplish … nothing.

Accomplishing nothing is something Biggs has proven to be very good (?) at.

“No more money for this bureaucracy of his (President Joe Biden’s) government until you’ve brought this border under control,” Biggs is quoted as saying in The New York Times. “Shut the border down or shut the government down.”

The congressman made the same threat on X, formerly Twitter.

”Shut the border down, or we’ll shut the government down,” he posted, standing with three other Republicans, including Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, who appears to have spent his time in Congress being tutored by Biggs on how to get zero done.

Some make progress. Biggs make noise

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, center left, and Texas Department of Public Safety chief Steve McCraw, center right, lead a group of Republican members of Congress during a tour of the Texas-Mexico border, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

There are two groups of elected officials operating in Washington, D.C.

There is a very small collective who want to make progress. And there is an overwhelming majority who want to make noise. You can guess which group Biggs, Speaker Johnson and the other Texas tinhorns belong to.

Meantime, back at the Capitol, there is a small working group of senators, including Arizona’s independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who are trying to hammer out a bipartisan agreement on border measures.

Sinema told The Arizona Republic, “We’re dealing with very, very difficult, complex issues. Drafting is very technical. It must be done incredibly precise and to avoid unintended consequences and decades of litigation. And so this is really hard. But everyone is working in good faith to solve this crisis.”

Not everyone.

Border isn't a crisis, it's a GOP gold mine

Republicans already are using the border crisis as their primary campaign argument for the 2024 election. It’s how they hope to help Donald Trump get back to the White House.

The worst thing that could happen to them, politically, would be for Republicans and Democrats of good faith to reach a bipartisan deal on the border.

Border Patrol grows: Yet border remains broken

Speaker Johnson, like Biggs and Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, was among those who tried to stage a nonviolent coup to keep Trump in office after he lost the election in 2020.

Johnson was among the 147 Republicans who didn’t want legitimate electoral votes counted. He tried to get election results thrown out.

The bogus bonanza in Texas on Wednesday wasn’t about the border. It was about Trump.

Congress can solve this, but will it?

It wasn’t even the first time Biggs threatened a government shutdown.

He did that last year when he and some Republican cronies were trying to strongarm then Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer in Washington said of the Republicans and their Texas two-step, “It’s very nice that they have a trip to the border, but the only way to solve this is here, working in a bipartisan way with Senate Republicans, Senate Democrats and House Democrats to get it done, period.

“I hope the speaker will realize that if he wants to solve the problem on the border.”

Of course Johnson realizes that. They all do.

As for solving the problem on the border …

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. Andy Biggs proves the GOP's Texas border trip was bogus