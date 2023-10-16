Rep. Andy Biggs says the delay in selecting a new House speaker is fault of … 'cartels'?

Most reasonable people — by which I mean everyone who isn’t named Rep. Andy Biggs — understand that the chaos in Washington was caused by a small group of Republican House members (Biggs among them) who orchestrated the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy without a clear plan to replace him.

This didn’t go over well with a lot of Republicans.

For example, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News, “Ninety-six percent of Republicans voted for McCarthy. 4% voted against him. From my position as a longtime Republican activist, they are traitors. All eight of them should, in fact, be primaried. They should all be driven out of public life. What they did was go to the other team to cause utter chaos.”

Biggs doesn’t believe that he and the seven other Republicans who led the coup (including Arizona Rep. Eli Crane) are responsible for the infighting among House members that has left the body without a speaker during a time when Congress will play vital role in America’s assistance to Israel during the war in Gaza.

Biggs says Washington is a 'cartel town'

No.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Biggs believes the crisis in the House has been caused by … “cartels.”

I am not making that up.

Here’s what Biggs told one interviewer, and even included a clip of it in a post on X (formally Twitter):

“It (House speaker) may well be the job that nobody wants. I’ll give you that. Look, this is the way I look at it. All the things you mentioned are factors. Small majority and difficult circumstances and timing.

Rep. Biggs did NOT create chaos: Or so he says

“But what I will tell you this, that I think is much more critical is that this town is a cartel town. It is controlled by power. Whether it is the K-street lobbyists, the bureaucratic entrenched lobby, you know, and the media, the corporate left-stream media that here, that constitutes the uniparty. And they do not want anything that may actually contest that, expose it.”

I’d like to be able to translate that for you, but I don’t speak gibberish and have only a minimal understanding (learned mostly by speaking with politicians) of gobbledygook.

No wonder Biggs hasn't named names

One thing that is pretty clear, however, even to Biggs, is where he stands with his own party.

As the wrangling for the speaker’s job heated up in Washington last week, at least two Arizona Republicans, Crane and Paul Gosar, threw their support to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Biggs hasn’t backed anyone publicly, instead having a spokesman say, “Congressman Biggs will support the most conservative candidate who can obtain 218 votes.”

The reason for his noncommittal posture was explained by Biggs shortly after he helped kick McCarthy out of the speaker’s job.

It speaks to the level of esteem Biggs is held by members of his own party, by fellow Republicans in the House, by the men and women of the GOP with whom Biggs must work every day in order to get anything done.

He said he hasn’t publicly announced his support for anyone as House speaker because “if I were to say I support anybody publicly, I think that individual would be immediately disqualified by so many in our conference.”

Woof.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. Andy Biggs blames delay in finding new House speaker on 'cartels'