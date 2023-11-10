Rep. Anthony Daniels Running for U.S. Congress | November 10, 2023 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels announced Friday he will run for the newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District seat.
Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels announced Friday he will run for the newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District seat.
Critics are slamming the streamer's new No. 1 show — but fans can totally see the light.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
College Football Playoff leaders continue to move closer to adjusting the postseason format in the wake of realignment.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the regular season on Friday for the alleged in-person sign-stealing scheme a former staffer led.
You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.
Whether you want to beef up your current system or you need a new one, this four-camera set is the only kind of steal we approve of.
Score a 50-inch Vizio 4K smart TV for under $250, a massive heated blanket for $50 off and much, much more.
Snag the brand's signature denim for just $56, a leather shoulder bag for $135, sweaters for under $50 and beyond.
RM Sotheby's is auctioning off dozens of performance cars (including a Formula One car) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 17, 2023.
The punishment is in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an illegal in-person scouting operation.
According to this year's Google Holiday 100 list, it's the top-trending interior decor item and makes an A+ gift. Get it for nearly 40% off!
The annualized yield for new I bond purchases made through April is 5.27%.
We talk Dodge Ramcharger, Audi TT, Tesla Cybertruck, Toyota Prius Prime, Tesla Cybertruck, '73 Chevelle, '93 Suburban and more.
Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, a light-hearted guy who loves to laugh and play jokes, is extremely serious when he steps into the Octagon.
Call of Duty developers have unveiled a new anti-cheating measure called Splat. When cheaters deploy, the software will sometimes snip their parachuters, sending them to the ground in a satisfying splat.
Jones was taken off the field on a backboard during the third quarter.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don is back with his lineup advice for every game on the Week 10 slate.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
The game maker argues that Google's commissions on in-app purchases are anti-competitive and that Google has exerted its power in the marketplace to unfairly compete by negotiating special deals with developers and manufacturers running their own app stores. Epic pushed to present this case in front of a jury instead of running a bench trial -- a key difference from its battle with Apple over the same matter, which Apple largely won. As opening arguments and witness testimony kicked off this week, we learned a few things about Google's Play Store business.