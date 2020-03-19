Rep. Ben McAdams becomes 2nd member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) on Wednesday evening said he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continued doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine," he said in a statement. "I'm doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak."

McAdams said he developed cold-like symptoms on Saturday, and after talking to his doctor, decided to self-quarantine. Once he developed a fever, cough, and labored breathing, McAdams contacted his doctor again, and was tested for COVID-19. "I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we're getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat," he said.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced he has contracted COVID-19.

