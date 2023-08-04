Rep. Bob Young pleads not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges

Ohio state Rep. Bob Young, left, and his attorney John Greven listen as Judge Edward O’Farrell speaks during his arraignment hearing at Barberton Municipal Court, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Barberton, Ohio. Young pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges involving his family members.

Rep. Bob Young Friday morning pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from two alleged assaults involving his family members.

Young — dressed in a crisp white shirt, suit and tie — avoiding the gaze of a newspaper photographer's lens, along with several television news cameras gathered to document the Republican lawmaker's hearing at Barberton Municipal Court.

Young was indicted last month by a grand jury in Summit County Common Pleas Court on charges of domestic violence and assault, both first-degree misdemeanors.

He faces no felony charges now, though he was initially charged with a felony count of disrupting public service. A felony conviction would have prevented Young from serving as a state representative.

Both Barberton Municipal Court judges recused themselves from Young's case and the Ohio Supreme Court assigned retired Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Edward O’Farrell to hear the case.

On Friday, O'Farrell ended Young's $5,000 bond in the case and released him on personal recognizance, Young's promise that he would remain in touch with his attorney and show up for future court proceedings.

The judge left restraining orders in place, preventing Young from having contact with two family members who were victims in the case, according to investigators.

Young will likely also be allowed to return to him home for a second time with a sheriff's deputy to retrieve personal items. The judge, however, said Young must submit a list of what items he wants before that can happen.

Young looked uncomfortable throughout the brief hearing, which ended with the judge setting a pre-trial hearing date of Aug. 31.

O'Farrell said he intends to set a trial date at that time.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rep. Bob Young pleads not guilty to assault charges