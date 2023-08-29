Rep. Bob Young arrested again, charged for 'recklessly' violating restraining order

Ohio state Rep. Bob Young, left, and his attorney John Greven listen as Judge Edward O’Farrell speaks during his arraignment hearing at Barberton Municipal Court, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Barberton, Ohio. Young pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges involving his family members.

State Rep. Bob Young was arrested and jailed Monday after being charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for "recklessly" violating the terms of a protection order, according to court documents.

Police arrested the Republican from Green at 10:15 p.m. in Tuscarawas County and released him at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. He is in pre-booking at the Summit County Jail this morning.

Details on the allegations have not been released.

A Barberton judge issued the restraining order in early July just days after two alleged assaults involving family members led to his first arrest.

Young was indicted in July by a grand jury in Summit County Common Pleas Court on charges of domestic violence and assault, both first-degree misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty to these charges earlier this month.

He faces no felony charges now, though he was initially charged with a felony count of disrupting public service. A felony conviction would have prevented Young from serving as a state representative.

Judge Edward O’Farrell ended Young's $5,000 bond in the case and released him on personal recognizance with the promise that Young would remain in touch with his attorney and show up for future court proceedings.

Both restraining orders were left in place.

The circumstances of the alleged violation are unclear.

This breaking news story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rep. Bob Young charged for 'recklessly' violating restraining order