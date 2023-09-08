Rep. Bob Young resigns from Ohio House as he faces domestic violence charges

Rep. Bob Young, left, and his attorney John Greven listen as Judge Edward O’Farrell speaks during his arraignment hearing on Aug. 4.

State Rep. Bob Young announced his resignation from the Ohio House on Friday as he faces allegations of domestic violence and violating a restraining order.

In a letter to House Speaker Jason Stephens, the Republican from Green said the charges against him have become a distraction. Young, who first took office in January 2021, said he won't continue serving "while these matters are pending" and asked that his family's privacy be respected.

His resignation is effective Oct. 2. A spokesman for Young said he chose that date to "allow the replacement process to play out calmly" and ensure residents of the 32nd House District have a representative in the interim.

"I will be vigorously defending myself, and I'm looking forward to personal and legal vindication as the court process plays out," Young wrote. "I was hopeful that this matter could be resolved before this point, but I can no longer deny the distraction that this matter has caused the Ohio House of Representatives as an institution, as well as my colleagues, with whom I serve."

A spokesman for Stephens did not immediately respond to questions about appointing Young's replacement. The House is scheduled to reconvene later this month after breaking for summer.

Young was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and assault in July. He is accused of slapping his wife during a private party at his home following a GOP fundraiser. Several hours later, police say, Young charged a family member to gain entry into a home where his wife and child fled. Young pleaded not guilty.

Weeks later, Young was arrested a second time and accused of violating a protection order that prevents him from contacting family members. A judge ordered him to wear a GPS monitor as a condition of his release from jail.

Stephens, who attended the July party, called on Young to resign soon after the allegations surfaced. Thirty-four House Republicans signed a letter this week echoing that call.

“This is a matter, obviously, that is up to the General Assembly," Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. "But these are some serious charges. It’s not a good situation. So I think he should resign."

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Rep. Bob Young resigns from Ohio House amid domestic violence case