Rep. Brad Finstad lends support for impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Sep. 12—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Congressman Brad Finstad issued a statement Tuesday, Sept. 12, expressing support for

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,

even though the GOP leader won't put the probe to a House vote where it might be defeated.

"The investigation conducted by multiple House committees over the past weeks have uncovered allegations about the President's conduct that should concern us all," Finstad said in his statement without specifying the allegations. "We owe to the American people to be as transparent as possible."

Yet, in announcing the formal impeachment inquiry, McCarthy signaled that he wouldn't put the probe to a vote of the full House, where GOP's thin majority make its prospects uncertain given that many centrist GOP members are skeptical of an inquiry. McCarthy had previously pledged that he would require a vote. Instead, McCarthy said he would be "directing" committees "to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden."

GOP centrists, many of whom represent districts won by Biden, are reluctant to support an impeachment inquiry because they remain uncertain whether the party has "uncovered enough evidence to move to an impeachment vote, given that no direct link has emerged so far between Joe Biden and the overseas business dealings of first son Hunter Biden," Politico reported Tuesday.

McCarthy faces a perilous situation right now, as his grip on the speaker's gavel is threatened. Conservatives on his right are angry over the slow pace of a Biden impeachment and his failure to enact spending cuts beyond this spring's bipartisan debt limit deal. It would only take a single Republican to force a vote to strip him of his speakership.

A government shutdown also looms in October. Hard-right conservatives are demanding more spending cuts than McCarthy may be able to deliver in negotiations with Biden and Democratic-controlled Senate. And they have threatened to sink a continuing resolution that congressional leaders say is needed to provide more time for budget negotiations.

McCarthy is hoping that an impeachment inquiry will placate the conservative wing of his conference by giving Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Kentucky) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) more power to force the administration and the Biden family to hand over documents, Politico reports.

"These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption," McCarthy said Tuesday.

Finstad, who

won a special election to represent the 1st Congressional in August 2022

and

won a full term in November,

said he supported McCarthy's move as an investigative step toward unearthing answers about whether Biden committed any wrongdoing or benefited financially from his son's overseas dealings.

"I support Speaker McCarthy's formal impeachment inquiry, which will allow us to gather all the facts and the American people the answers they deserve," Finstad said.