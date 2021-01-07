Rep. Bush: Black people would have been 'laid out'

Newly elected Democrat Rep. Cori Bush, a Missouri activist who protested against police brutality, says the protestors who stormed the US Capitol were treated differently because of their race. (Jan. 6)

Video Transcript

CORI BUSH: I just think about had that group of people been black and brown, especially black, it would not have happened this way. We wouldn't have made it to the steps to be able to then come in the doors. There would not have been any tear gas being deployed inside the capital.

There would not have been any of us with our feet up on a member's desk. That would not have happened. We wouldn't have made it that far. We would have been shot had we tried to do all of that.

Let's just be real. We would have been shot. Tear gas would have been deployed outside, noise munitions, rubber bullets. If blue lives matter so much, why were you fighting those blue lives? So I'm just-- but also, had we as black people did the same things that happened today with the police, had we fought with fists, police officers, the reaction would have been different.

We would have been laid out on the ground. There would have been shootings. There would have been people in jail. There would have been people beat with batons, and I know. Because I've been there, and we didn't even have to put our hands on police officers to get that.

All you had to do was curse a police officer out, and you could be laid out on the ground. You could just show up at the protest, and you could be beaten. This is why we stand up. This is why Kap took a knee.

This is why we won't shut up. This is why we keep coming back. This is why I ran for this seat. This is why folks fighting for black lives have to be brought to the table, and I'm the one to do it. Donald Trump, the life of the woman that I hear died today that was shot, that blood, her blood is on his hands.

Latest Stories

  • Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Cotton, Rubio Condemn Republicans Who Opposed Electoral Certification ‘For Political Advantage’

    Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton chastised several of their fellow GOP senators on Thursday for their behavior ahead of Congress's certification of the electoral vote count, which a group of senators said they opposed."You have some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday's actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election," Cotton said on Fox News."These senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the capitol, were sending out fundraising emails. That shouldn't have happened, and it's got to stop now," he continued.The Arkansas Republican appears to be referring to fundraising messages from Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri that were sent just as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.Shortly before the rioting began, Hawley’s campaign sent a fundraising email promoting his decision to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes being counted."I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results. Will you stand with me?" read Cruz's fundraising text, which was blasted out after evacuation procedures began in the Capitol.Cotton emphasized that he was never planning to object to the electoral certification but said he still supports an independent commission to study the November election and propose reforms.Rubio tweeted Thursday morning that "some misled you" regarding whether the vice president "could reject ballots" and whether "objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.""They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money," the Florida Republican wrote.Hawley was the first GOP senator to say he would object to the certification of electoral votes, promising to oppose Pennsylvania's results.Asked whether he believes Trump is responsible in part for the rioting, Hawley acknowledged, "I don't think urging people to come to the Capitol was a good idea" but added that "the responsibility of violent criminal acts is with violent criminals."Earlier this week, a group of eleven Republican senators led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced they would object to the certification of one or more states' electoral votes.That group included Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as senators-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

  • Intelligence agencies say SolarWinds cyber compromise perpetrator 'likely Russian'

    U.S. intelligence and national security agencies on Tuesday pointed to Russian hackers as the culprit behind an unprecedented digital breach of thousands of public and private sector networks.

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’

    Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • Mexico's president sets out vaccination plan, targets rural areas

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday set out plans to vaccinate the country's population and said the government hoped to inoculate the country's elderly by the end of March. So far, the country has administered jabs to about 44,000 healthcare workers using Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the only one available in the country so far, but authorities hope to ramp up vaccinations in coming weeks. "We are going to start at the bottom, where the most marginalized people live," Lopez Obrador told his daily morning news conference.

  • Giuliani pushed senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

  • Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

    Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt hopes President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence can still be friends after Trump's backers forced their way into the Capitol and tried to hunt the vice president down.Congress began certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win Wednesday when an armed, pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building and disrupted the process for hours. Pence's pledge to certify the results — he didn't have the Constitutional authority to challenge them — was seemingly a trigger for the siege, which came minutes after Trump told the gathered crowd he hoped Pence would "stand up for the good of our country" and continued to criticize him for not doing so.But on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Earhardt somehow saw the possibility of reconciliation between the two leaders. After co-host Steve Doocy noted there was no way for Pence to "wave that magic wand" and spin the election for Trump, Earhardt said she "hope[s] that doesn't taint their relationship, because they've been such supporters of one another." An incredulous Doocy wondered how that could even be possible, but Earhardt continued, saying "I hope the president will be able to forgive him.""I hope that they can move forward and move past this and just agree there were differences," Earhardt finished.> Ainsley Earhardt, who has been offering weird apologia for Trump all morning, says she hopes Trump "forgive" Mike Pence for not trying to overthrow the election for him pic.twitter.com/2f9e0Hav66> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2021Those differences include a fundamental understanding of how the Constitution and American elections work, but sure.More stories from theweek.com Impeachment seemingly off the table as House, Senate depart until inauguration Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Barr rips Trump over Capitol riots: 'A betrayal of his office and supporters'

  • Impossible Foods cuts wholesale prices by 15% for second time in one year

    The price cut is its second in a year and the California-based company is asking distributors to pass on the savings to restaurants and consumers. The Beyond Meat rival has tied up with several restaurants including Burger King, Starbucks and White Castle, and expanded its retail footprint to thousands of stores across the United States last year. With the latest cut, the lowest possible price to distributors for the Impossible Burger would be $6.80 per pound, but it is still significantly higher than ground beef prices which range from about $2 to $3 per pound for low fat and non-organic varieties, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

    Tempers flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob supporting President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."There was a commotion from the GOP side after Lamb said the people storming the Capitol would have been arrested if they weren't white, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity, and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things nearly came to blows.> "There will be order in the House."> > Watch tensions rise on House floor during debate on Pennsylvania ElectoralCollege Vote Objection.> > Note: C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House. pic.twitter.com/sQ1vAIxc0t> > — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:> 6\. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was. > 7\. Republicans started doing same. > 8\. A staffer - it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them.> > 2/> > — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor.More stories from theweek.com Impeachment seemingly off the table as House, Senate depart until inauguration Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Barr rips Trump over Capitol riots: 'A betrayal of his office and supporters'

  • Serbia praises Russian COVID vaccine as first shots administered

    Top Serbian politicians urged greater international acceptance of Russia's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday as they joined the front of their country's queue for shots, days after Moscow delivered the first consignment. The first batch of 2,400 doses of Sputnik V vaccine arrived on Dec. 30, and Russian sovereign fund RDIF said it had agreed to supply more up to a total of 2 million. Serbia started inoculations with the two-stage drug on Wednesday, including a shot for parliament speaker Ivica Dacic, who urged the World Health Organization to register it.

  • Biden to introduce Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

    President-elect Joe Biden will introduce Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general on Thursday along with three others he has selected for senior Justice Department positions to “restore the independence” of the agency and faith in the rule of law. In picking Garland, a federal appeals judge, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Garland's nomination will force Senate Republicans to contend with someone they spurned four years ago — refusing even to hold hearings when President Barack Obama nominated Garland for the Supreme Court.

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'