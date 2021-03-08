Rep. Byron Donalds: Biden relief bill is '$2 trillion of wasteful grab bag spending'
Florida Republican joins 'Life, Liberty & Levin' to discuss what's included in the next coronavirus relief bill.
Florida Republican joins 'Life, Liberty & Levin' to discuss what's included in the next coronavirus relief bill.
CBOE (CBOE) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a baby girl! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the exciting news during their highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7.
But royal aides reportedly will and they'll brief her on it over breakfast in the morning.
The WNBA and the Players' Association have agreed to an opt-in process for this season's draft, the league confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday night. In the past, players who have run out of college eligibility are automatically entered into the draft. This became more of an issue this season when all the players were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30
Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up
The couple has given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, filmed at the home of a friend
Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family
Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’
Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview
Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor
‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’
Celebrating International Women's Day, a young woman stood outside the New South Wales state parliament, with the message "My body, my business" written across her body, while another held a placard reading "Equal work deserves equal pay!"."When are the politicians going to realise that women are a part of, in fact a bigger part of the human race, certainly here in Australia, than our men," retiree Anna Logan said at the protest.A variety of workers - from nurses and teachers to hairdressers and transport workers - took part in the gathering. It comes as the government launched a $14.57 million campaign urging people to speak up when they witness disrespect against women.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have been the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the recent CPAC straw poll, his chances of ever becoming president himself are not good, according to Florida’s top Democrat.“You know, he went MIA for three weeks in November claiming that he was working on some statewide plan. My take is that he probably had COVID and didn’t want to tell people when the vaccines first came to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Fried also spills the tea on DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his real boss—Trump. “A lot of it was, he [DeSantis] was getting his nod from President Trump and wasn’t able to do anything without President Trump’s approval, and the same thing is happening here, because now President Trump is a resident. So I’m sure that [DeSantis] is consistently calling the president and I’m sure the president’s wealthy friends in the state of Florida are asking for the vaccines, and so they’re getting it delivered to them.”But Fried isn’t done truth-telling about DeSantis and how his vaccine rollout will burn down his presidential aspirations, after he allowed non-residents to claim coveted doses for themselves while Floridians went without. “He allowed for out-of-state people to come into the state. So we heard, you know, big donors and people on the boards of hospitals and nursing homes were flying into our state,” she tells Molly.Also in the episode, Peter Sagal of NPR’s beloved quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! joins Molly to talk about the emotional life of politics and everything that isn’t on Twitter. Sagal feels passionately that when the aliens come down to Earth, they are going to not see much of a difference between left- and right-wing cable television rhetoric.Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“Differences that are obvious to us would not be to a Martian,” he says. “Looking at a camera and explaining to us very seriously and very sincerely why another group of people are terrible... They’re trying to get the audience to feel the same way about the opposite group of people, to feel indignant, to feel angry, to feel righteously upset about how awful these people are to feed that fuel. And what that says to me is that we’re more alike than we thought.”And then the crew brings on David Shor, who says his job is to “get Democrats elected” but his formal title is head of data science at Open Labs.Shor tells us how Democrats can win elections and the big problem with the 2020 election.“One of the big stories of this election is that those non-white conservatives started to vote more like white conservatives, that we started to see this ideological polarization that’s happened over the last four years,” he says. “This has been a long-term trend, 2018 was worse than 2016. I think it’s something that a lot of people ignored, that there were a lot of races where Democrats did substantially worse than [Hillary] Clinton among non-white voters, and it was impactful. The reason we lost the Florida Senate race, or the Georgia gubernatorial race, if we had done as well among non-white voters as Clinton did, we wouldn’t have lost those races. And in the same way, going to 2020, I think, you know, 2020 was worse than 2018. And if you look at some survey data, you get some hints as to why. We ended up asking after the election, we did a large post-election survey of Latinos and asked a battery of issue questions just to try to get at what was motivating some of these voters who switched over. I think the single largest predictor was attitudes toward crime, attitudes toward public safety, attitudes toward policing.”All of that plus Kyrsten Sinema’s Marie Antoinette imitation and the secret to getting that sought-after “NPR voice” on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.
To outward appearances, the Markle Sparkle was fully in evidence as the Duchess smilingly worked the room, her hand touchingly entwined with Harry’s. With her midnight blue ball gown shimmering in the glare of the flash bulbs, the five-month pregnant royal appeared in sparkling form as she joined her husband for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil in Jan 2019. Yet following an extraordinary TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that has left the Royal family reeling, we now know that the “suicidal” former actress only went ahead with the engagement at the Royal Albert Hall because she did not think she should be left alone. The claim, along with the suggestion that an as-yet unnamed Windsor questioned how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, form the main charge of the bomb dropped on the monarchy during the couple’s two-hour tell all.
A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.
The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.
In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.
Here’s when you could get your stimulus check under the new bill.