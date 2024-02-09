Rep. Capley Review: State of the State highlights school options, political flag ban advances

Gov. Lee unveils legislative priorities, budget in State of the State address - Gov. Bill Lee on February 5th delivered his sixth State of the State address during a joint session of the General Assembly. During his speech in the House chamber, Lee highlighted his legislative priorities for 2024 along with a proposed $52.6 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year that enhances education, strengthens public safety, cuts taxes and supports families across Tennessee.

The governor’s proposed budget continued to make key investments in strategic areas like education with more than $261 million in new funding for K-12 public schools, including teacher pay increases. Education remains a top priority this year. Lee underscored his focus on improving the state’s public schools, while also ensuring parents have the freedom to make education decisions specific to their child’s needs.

He expressed his intentions to provide school choice for every Tennessee family through his Education Freedom Scholarship Act proposal. Lee also noted that $1.8 billion in new state dollars have been invested in public education during the last five years. Last year, the General Assembly approved the largest pay increase for teachers in state history and committed to making Tennessee one of the top 10 states for highest teacher salaries by 2026.

Other initiatives include a $410 million franchise tax cut to support Tennessee’s economy, expanding rural health care access and the creation of four new state parks. Lee credited the General Assembly’s unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility as the reason for the state’s firm financial foundation. Following several years of extraordinary revenue growth, revenues are stabilizing. Good fiscal governance has well-positioned Tennessee to continue its record of fiscal responsibility with a balanced budget, healthy savings, and tax cuts.

Lee added that Tennessee’s economy is “very strong” and “built to withstand even the pressure of our country’s uncertain economic future.” He also touted the state’s AAA bond rating, which it has held for nine consecutive years.

Notable highlights from the proposed 2024-25 budget include:

Education

$261 million for TISA formula growth, teacher pay raises

$141.5 million to establish Education Freedom Scholarships

$30 million for summer learning programs

$3.2 million for AP Access for All

$2.5 million to strengthen students’ reading and phonics skills

Strong and healthy families

$208 million for apprenticeships and skilled training, greater access to specialty care and telemedicine, improved career pathways, hospital and physician practice grants, and a new Center of Excellence to expand rural health support

$100 million over five years for community mental health centers and behavioral health hospitals, expanding substance abuse disorder treatment, intensive in-home supports, primary care training, early childhood training

$26.7 million investment in services for Tennesseans with disabilities

Public safety

$17 million for an additional 60 State Troopers and support staff

$8 million to expand the school-based behavioral health liaison program

$750,000 to fund Houses of Worship Security Grants

Funding for a National Guard recruitment incentive package

Conservation

$63 million to create four new Tennessee State Parks

$20 million to expand blueway trail access to state waterways and invest in dozens of state lakes

$20 million to improve water quality at rivers, lakes and streams statewide

$25 million to establish the Farmland Conservation Fund

$5 million to protect and enhance scenic beauty along major highways

$3 million Access 2030 to make Tennessee State Parks accessible to those with disabilities

Tax cuts

$410 million annual franchise tax cut

$20 million additional Rainy-Day Fund investment

House unanimously passes bill changing fire alarm protocols - The House last Thursday voted unanimously to pass legislation requiring schools to determine the cause of a fire alarm before allowing children to leave their classrooms.

House Bill 1644 is among several safety proposals reintroduced from the special session in August. The bill was filed in response to the Covenant School shooting in Nashville on March 27, 2023. One of the six victims, William Kinney, 9, was leading his third-grade classmates to safety as line leader when he was fatally shot by a former student of the school. Smoke from the shooter’s weapon triggered the school’s fire alarm, but the victims were unaware there was an active shooter in the school when they heard the alarm. Kinney was the first to encounter the shooter in the hallway of the school.

The bill will be considered in the Senate in the coming weeks.

Legislation to remove political flags from classrooms advances - A Republican bill to ensure students in Tennessee are not indoctrinated by political flags in the classroom advanced out of the K-12 Subcommittee.

House Bill 1605 would prohibit certain flags from being displayed in public schools. As amended, the bill would allow for multiple flags with local, state, national, world and historical significance to be displayed at schools. In addition to the Tennessee and United States flags, other flags that would be allowed include military flags, government flags, foreign country flags and flags used temporarily for course curriculums. It would also allow parents to take civil action against a school if it refuses to act within 10 days of receiving a written notice regarding a potential violation of the law. It is scheduled to be heard in the Education Administration Committee on Feb. 14.

Kip Capley

Contact Rep. Kip Capley, 71st District, at rep.kip.capley@capitol.tn.gov or 615-741-2190.

