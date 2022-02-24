Rep. Carolyn Maloney ‘horrified’ by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) Thursday denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for a “swift and severe” response.

“I am horrified by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which endangers the lives of innocent civilians, disregards international law, and could create a major humanitarian crisis in Europe,” Maloney said.

The powerful chair of the House Oversight Committee blamed the Russian strongman for starting the conflict and called on the world to hold him accountable.

“Putin personally provoked this war despite numerous opportunities to seek a diplomatic solution and avoid conflict,” Maloney said. “He bears full responsibility for the bloody consequences about to unfold.

Maloney’s statement echoed the remarks of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats. They have backed President Biden’s efforts to unify Americans behind the effort to confront Russia and lead the global response to the invasion.

“Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, the response to Russia’s aggression from the United States and our allies will be swift and severe,” Maloney said.

Both Democrats and mainstream Republicans alike have predominantly expressed outrage at the invasion, although some hawkish GOP leaders suggested Biden should have taken more decisive action against Russia earlier in the crisis.