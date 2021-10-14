Rep. Carolyn Maloney on January 6th investigation and Steve Bannon's refusal to testify

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is refusing to appear before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol insurrection as former President Trump claims executive privilege. New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney joined CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the latest.

