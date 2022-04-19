Rep. Carolyn Maloney is the latest NYC politician to test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is suffering symptoms similar to a “bad cold,” making her the latest New York leader to contract the virus.

“I am in good spirits, just feeling a bit like I have a bad cold,” Maloney said.

Maloney, a Democrat, took a home COVID test that came back positive and then confirmed the result with a PCR lab test.

The veteran Manhattan lawmaker added that she believes the COVID vaccines and boosters have prevented a more severe illness than she otherwise might have endured.

“And I am especially grateful that I have had my COVID vaccine shots and my boosters. I hate to contemplate what I might be facing were that not the case,” she said. “We’re all in a much better place than we were two years ago at this time.”

Maloney said she plans to quarantine at home for several days per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the House of Representatives attending physician.

She quipped that the downtime may give her a chance to make a personal statement against the right-wing push to remove some books from public schools and libraries.

“Maybe I’ll use the time to read some banned books,” she said.

