Rep. Cawthorn calls Ukrainian president a 'thug'

In this article:
  • Madison Cawthorn
    Madison Cawthorn
    American politician and member of the US Congress since 2020

In a speech to supporters last weekend, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug" and said Ukraine's government was "incredibly evil."

