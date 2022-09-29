Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) makes a very strange aside after arguing life starts at conception.

Representative Clay Higgins, a Republican from Louisiana, made a very strange aside after arguing life starts at conception. He made these comments during a House Oversight & Reform Committee where physicians testified on issues with abortion restrictions and bans. Representative Higgins was recently in the news for his aggressive back and forth that he had with a woman who was testifying on environmental racism.

HIGGINS: “My wife had a friend who had an abortion that I didn't know for years what they discussed, it was a private matter between my wife and her friend. But after many, many years, my wife shared with me that her friend had had an abortion long before. And she was haunted by that. She would have nightmares of little hands, tiny little hands. And I was familiar with those tiny little hands because my own daughters would wrap around my finger just barely. This is a painful and deeply personal discussion.”