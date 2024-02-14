Rep. Cody Harris joins Governor Abbott at Eagle Pass

Feb. 13—EAGLE PASS — As tensions continue to mount between the federal government and the State of Texas, State Representative Cody Harris joined Governor Greg Abbott Thursday to talk about Texas' measures to stop the ongoing flow of illegal immigrants.

"In Texas, we've been able to achieve a decrease in illegal crossings only because of great teamwork," said Governor Abbott. "Part of that teamwork is our partnership with the Texas National Guard, and we are currently working with the Texas Military Department to add more razor wire, anti-climb barrier, and personnel. The tools and strategies that DPS and the Texas Military Department use to secure the border would not happen without members of the Texas Legislature, like those with me here today. Working together, we will expand current operations in other parts of the border to decrease illegal immigration and ensure that we add more soldiers in the border region."

Harris, who represents Texas House District 8, traveled to Eagle Pass on Feb. 8 to join Abbott and more than 20 members of the Texas House of Representatives for an update on Operation Lone Star and the status of recently passed legislation. Abbott praised the legislators for their work in the last session and the impact it is already having.

"I saw firsthand that what Texas is doing through Operation Lone Star is working," Harris said. "At Shelby Park in Eagle Pass where there have been thousands of illegal crossings every single day just a few weeks ago, today the average is down to 10. The barriers, national guard troops and DPS officers are having a drastic impact on illegal crossings."

Through Operation Lone Star, Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are working together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons and people into Texas; and prevent, detect and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

According to the Governor's Office, since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 498,300 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 39,200 criminal arrests, with more than 35,400 felony charges. Furthermore, the Governor's Office has said, in the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 458 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also transported:

—Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022;

—Over 37,800 migrants to New York City since August 2022;

—Over 31,400 migrants to Chicago since August 2022;

—Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022;

—Over 16,200 migrants to Denver since May 18, 2023; and

—Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14, 2023.

The Texas Legislature passed bills to increase funding for further barriers at the border, to make it a state crime for illegally crossing into the United States through Texas, and to increase the minimum sentence to 10 years for smuggling immigrants or operating a stash house.

Harris said the visit Thursday showed the bills are having their intended effect despite the fact that a national security bill failed to advance in Congress Wednesday. Decried by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, the federal measure would have included $20 billion in additional border funding. Republicans in Congress say the measure would not have gone nearly far enough.

"President Biden took an oath to enforce and uphold the laws of the United States and he's refusing to do exactly that," Harris said. "We don't need new immigration laws, we need him to enforce the laws already in place. Until the federal government does its job, the State of Texas will continue to stand in the gap to protect our border and our citizens."

Harris said he and his colleagues continue to pledge their support of the Governor in his ongoing endeavors to stand up to the Biden Administration. Abbott and the representatives were also joined by the Deputy Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Thomas Suelzer and the Texas Border Czar, Mike Banks.

Prior to the press conference, Abbott held a border security briefing for members of the Texas House of Representatives to update them on Texas' unprecedented border security efforts due to President Biden's refusal to secure the border.

Deputy Director Martin, Major General Suelzer and Border Czar Banks outlined the different tools and strategies deployed by Operation Lone Star to secure the Texas-Mexico border. Suelzer then highlighted Texas National Guard soldiers' efforts to defend Texas, including taking Shelby Park as a base camp to curb the flow of illegal crossings.

Banks shared Operation Lone Star's border security measures, pointing to what they feel have been effective deterrent strategies currently deployed along the Texas-Mexico border that have resulted in low border crossings.

Sunday, Feb. 4, Abbott was joined by 13 of America's Governors who are standing in solidarity with Texas' right to defend itself against the federal border crisis.