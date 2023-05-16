Rep. Connolly says he feels "guilty" over attack on his staffers

CBS News Videos

Two staffers for Rep. Gerry Connolly are recovering after they were attacked by a man with a metal bat in their congressional office. Meanwhile, the U.S. Capitol Police chief is set to testify in front of a House committee and will likely discuss increasing the force's budget and helping improve security. Nikole Killion reports from Washington.