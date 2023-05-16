Rep. Connolly says he feels "guilty" over attack on his staffers

Reuters Videos

STORY: This explorer just broke the world record for living under waterLocation: Key Largo, Florida Joseph Dituri is a diver and medical researcher Date: May 13, 2023 He plans to live in this underwater hotel for 100 daysand has already beaten the previous 73-day record for underwater habitation set in 2014[Joseph Dituri, Medical researcher] "The record is a small bump and we love it, and I really appreciate it and I’m honored to have it, but we still have more science to do; the science doesn’t stop here.” Dituri monitors his body's response to long-term exposure to extreme pressure The information could be useful for future deep-sea marine missions "So the thing that I miss the most about being on the surface is literally the sun. The sun has been a major factor in my life, I usually go to the gym at five and then I come back out and watch the sunrise."