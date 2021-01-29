Rep. Cori Bush is moving her House office after alleged harassment from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Kathryn Krawczyk

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) had barely even settled into her congressional office before another freshman representative sent her packing.

In a Friday tweet, Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist first elected in November, alleged that QAnon conspiracy-believing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) "berated me in a hallway" and "targeted me and others on social media." "I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety," Bush added, again calling for Congress to expel her and other members "who incited the insurrection" in the Capitol earlier this month.

Bush's announcement got immediate support from her progressive colleagues, with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeting that "moving her office doesn't mitigate the threat" that these "armed hostile unstable colleagues" pose. An aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the move was the speaker's "direct order."

Greene responded to Bush's tweet with a video that purportedly showed Bush "berating" her in return. In the video, Greene is recording herself talking with her mask around her chin, and when she hears yelling, tells an unidentifiable person to "stop being a hypocrite."

The decision comes as Greene comes under fire for years of social media posts where she spread false conspiracy theories about school shootings. House Democrats have already demanded Greene not be seated on the House Education and Labor Committees.

