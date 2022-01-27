Rep Cori Bush says 'gun violence shakes your soul' after car struck by gunfire

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) listens to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) prior to an enrollment ceremony for the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.





Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said on Thursday that "any act of gun violence shakes your soul" after her car was struck by gunfire on Saturday.

"I'm touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul," Bush wrote on Twitter. "That's why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe."

Bush's campaign confirmed to The Hill that gunfire had struck her car early on Saturday in the St. Louis area. Her campaign noted no one was injured and they have no reason to believe she was intentionally targeted.

News reports noted the Missouri congresswoman was not in the car at the time of the shooting.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman told The Hill in a statement that she "was unable to locate an incident in our jurisdiction matching this description" when asked about the incident.

It was not immediately clear if the incident had specifically happened in the city of St. Louis, nor was any further information provided regarding where the vehicle was.

The Missouri congresswomen has previously supported gun control measures, including the Enhanced Background Checks Act and Bipartisan Background Checks Act last year.

"Every single day gun violence is claiming the lives of St. Louisans," Bush said in a statement last March after the two bills were passed by the House.

"The devastation and trauma that gun violence has inflicted on our community is unbearable, unjust, and unconscionable," she continued.