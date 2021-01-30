Rep. Cori Bush says she moved offices because she can't waste time wondering if a 'white supremacist' is conspiring against her

Erin Snodgrass
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri). Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is moving offices to get away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Bush said she isn't moving offices because she's afraid, but because she has a job to do.

  • Bush said she and her staff should not have to come to work worried that Greene wants to do them harm.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Hours after Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, of Missouri, said she was changing offices because Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene berated her in a hallway, the freshman lawmaker told MSNBC's Joy Reid that she didn't move out of fear, but because she has a job to do.

"What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress by the name of Marjorie Taylor Greene, or anyone else, because there are others...that they are conspiring against us," Bush said.

She said her focus has to be on St. Louis and the people she represents. Bush also emphasized that members of her staff deserve to feel safe at work.

"They should not have to come to work and wonder if that door is going to open...and it's somebody who does not want to do them well," Bush said.

Bush told Reid that despite working previous jobs in fast food, child care, and health care, she's never had a work environment like her current one.

Greene reacted to Bush's TV appearance Friday evening, retweeting The ReidOut, and saying "Same @CoriBush" in reference to Bush's comments about her current workplace.

"You should stop yelling and attacking people," Greene wrote. "No surprise you joined @JoyAnnReid, she enjoys lying too!"

Greene has come under fire in past days for social media posts that show her endorsing conspiracy theories about school shootings and supporting the execution of Democratic leaders. Greene later deleted the posts.

Friday afternoon, Greene tweeted a statement called "A Message to the Mob from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene." In it she blamed the "left-wing Democrat mob" and the "Fake News media" for trying to discredit her.

"Every attack. Every lie. Every smear strengthens my base of support at home and across the country because people know the truth and are fed up with the lies," she wrote.

In a statement to Insider, Bush described the January 13 incident in question. She said she was walking to the House floor to vote and Greene "came up from behind" her loudly ranting into her phone while not wearing a mask.

Bush reportedly asked Greene to put on a mask and Greene responded by "berating" her. Bush said a member of Greene's staff told her to stop "inciting violence with Black Lives Matter."

Bush was a racial justice and police accountability advocate before being elected to Congress.

Greene responded to Bush's move by calling her a liar and tweeting a video of the encounter, saying she "had the receipts." The video shows Greene livestreaming with her mask pulled down. Someone shouts asking Greene to wear a mask and Greene responds "don't yell at people" and "stop being a hypocrite." A Greene staffer can be heard telling Bush to stop inciting violence.

Bush addressed the video on "The ReidOut," saying it only further proves her account to be true.

"For her to turn this around to be a Black Lives Matter issue, that's not what it was," Bush said. "You should care enough about your colleagues, and if you don't believe...that this is a true health crisis...if you will not honor that...then let go of this job. It is not for you."

"She can say whatever she wants to say, but the fact is, she did not have a mask on in that tunnel, and I absolutely spoke up."

Bush said the issue isn't just about Greene, but relevant to any Congress member who won't wear a mask.

"Abide by the rules so that we can do our jobs," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • White House says Biden won’t release ‘gracious’ letter from Trump unless they speak to each other

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she has ‘no calls to report on’ between the president and his predecessor

  • Psychiatrists fear children are being 'coached' into accessing puberty blockers, Court of Appeal hears

    Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Former BC Student Accused of Talking Boyfriend Into Suicide Before Graduation Will Face Trial

    Inyoung You, the former Boston College student who allegedly encouraged her then-boyfriend Alexander Urtula to commit suicide in May 2019, will now face trial. Court decision: Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied the motion to dismiss the charges against You, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins via the Boston Herald. “Judge Roach denied the motion dismiss on the theory of ‘manslaughter by commission,’ finding that Ms. You’s words could have caused Mr. Urtula to take his own life,” Rollins said.

  • Navy Destroyer CO Fired After Trying to Make His Crew a Plaque with Seized AK-47

    The Forrest Sherman was one of two ships celebrated for their 2019 and 2020 arms seizures in the Middle East.

  • Former Obama aide Malley named Biden's top envoy on Iran: official

    President Joe Biden has named Robert Malley as special U.S. envoy for Iran, a senior official said on Thursday, giving the veteran diplomat a leading role in one of most daunting and politically divisive foreign policy challenges facing the new administration. Malley was a key member of former President Barack Obama's team that negotiated the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and world powers, an agreement that former president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 despite strong opposition from Washington's European allies.

  • DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

    Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

  • Teen charged in fatal shooting of 5 at Indianapolis home

    A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the family's home.

  • Archaeologists to excavate ancient beach at Herculaneum, Roman town destroyed by Vesuvius eruption

    Archaeologists are to excavate an ancient beach at Herculaneum, the ancient Roman town that along with Pompeii was partially destroyed and entombed by the eruption of Mt Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. Experts hope the dig will yield important discoveries, 40 years after the last excavation at the site revealed the skeletons of dozens of Romans who had were killed as they tried to flee the catastrophe. Discoveries made in the past include the skeletons of Romans trying to escape the town, collapsed buildings complete with preserved wooden ceilings and bags of money and jewels, which desperate people grabbed as they fled their homes. The impending project, which will last more than two years, was announced by Francesco Sirano, the director of the archeological site south of Naples. “The excavation will allow us to reach the level of the beach as it was at the moment of the volcanic eruption,” he said. “It will provide an extraordinary opportunity to acquire useful information about life in the city, about the situation at the time of the eruption and the dynamics of the destruction, adding to our knowledge of the Roman cities on the Gulf of Naples.”

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • Cuomo Announces Reopening Date for NYC Indoor Dining

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that restaurants in New York City will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity beginning February 14. The announcement comes more than one month after Cuomo banned indoor dining in the city amid a spike in coronavirus cases. Cuomo first closed indoor dining in March, when New York was the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants in the city were prohibited from offering indoor service until late September, though the reopening was short-lived: indoor dining was banned again in mid-December as cases climbed. New York City’s restaurants have faced the harshest restrictions in the state: outside of the city, restaurants have been able to reopen more quickly and with double the indoor capacity allowed in the city. In October state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned that half of the city’s bars and restaurants were in danger of permanently closing before April as a result of financial fallout from the coronavirus. His audit found that between a third and a half of all city bars and restaurants could close their doors for good, eliminating over 150,000 jobs. Ahead of the governor’s announcement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he had been in an ongoing discussion with Cuomo about indoor dining in the city. While he voiced concern over new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus and the vaccine supply, de Blasio said he understood that restaurants were struggling financially. “The whole idea here is to try to strike the right balance, and I know the governor is trying to do it,” the mayor said. Cuomo said indoor dining could reopen in the city as “the holiday surge is over.” While cases and hospitalizations in the state have begun trending downward, more than 150 people have died each day this week and more than 8,350 remain hospitalized. Cuomo said he had to “deal with the facts that you know,” adding that, “if you are to anticipate possibilities and do nothing, you would be frozen in place, forever.”

  • Biden vows to have most ethical admin in response to claims brother used Biden name for business

    Despite warning, Frank Biden published ad for law firm on inauguration day promoting close relationship to Joe Biden

  • Congress could use an arcane section of the 14th Amendment to hold Trump accountable for Capitol attack

    If the Senate acquits former President Donald Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial, there's an obscure other way to punish him. iStock /Getty Images PlusUntil recently, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was an obscure part of the U.S. Constitution. The amendment is better known for its first section, which guaranteed individual rights and equality following the abolition of slavery. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was created to tackle a different problem related to the Civil War: insurrection. It prohibits current or former military officers, along with many current and former federal and state public officials, from serving in a variety of government offices if they “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States Constitution. This section was created after the Civil War as part of the 14th Amendment to bar military officers and civil officials who joined the Confederacy from serving in government again. Now, this provision is cited in the article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump, introduced after the insurrectionist violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. An impeachment trial is slated to begin in the Senate on Feb. 8. Even the trial is called off or acquits Trump, some senators are considering a resolution invoking Section 3 of the 14th amendment in an effort to bar him from holding future office. Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, is reportedly preparing a 14th Amendment alternative to a Senate impeachment trial. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images A Reconstruction-era amendment Right after the passage of the 14th Amendment in 1868, Section 3 was enforced vigorously. For example, Congress directed the Union Army to oust any former Confederate officials then holding office in the ex-Confederate states still under martial law. It is estimated that tens of thousands of men were made ineligible to serve by Section 3. Article 1 of the impeachment charges against Donald Trump invokes the 14th Amendment. U.S. House of Representatives Congress then enacted legislation as part of the First Ku Klux Klan Act in 1870 giving the Justice Department authority to bring lawsuits in federal court to enforce Section 3 against former Confederate officials still holding office in other states. Three justices on Tennessee’s Supreme Court were sued under this law. One resigned; the other two contested their ineligibility in court. North Carolina and Louisiana also enforced Section 3 in court upholding in 1869 the dismissal of some state officials who had served the Confederacy, including a sheriff, a constable and a district attorney. In 1871, after the North Carolina Legislature elected their Civil War-era governor, Zebulon Vance, to the Senate, the Senate deemed him ineligible to serve under Section 3. The state legislature was forced to choose someone else. Unity versus accountability Less than five years into Reconstruction, however, many Northerners began calling on Congress to grant amnesty to Southern officers barred from office by Section 3. The 14th Amendment gives Congress the power to restore the right to hold office with a two-thirds vote in each chamber. This campaign, led by the prominent New York newspaper editor Horace Greeley, reflected white fatigue with the burdens of enforcing the entire 14th Amendment and a desire to move past the bitterness of the Civil War. Greeley and his “Liberal Republicans” mounted a presidential campaign in 1872 based in part on a platform of “universal amnesty.” President Ulysses S. Grant, who was running for reelection, knew white public opinion now favored amnesty. In a Dec. 4, 1871 message to Congress, he asked lawmakers to grant amnesty to former Confederate officials. After a long and emotional debate, Congress did so in 1872 with the General Amnesty Act. Soon Southern voters sent many previously disqualified men back to Congress, including Alexander Stephens, the former Confederate vice president. Confederate president Jefferson Davis and a few hundred other former federal officials and military officers remained excluded from public office. Georgia’s Stone Mountain commemorates Confederates leaders Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee, both banned from office in the 1870s. Wikimedia Commons, CC BY In granting this amnesty, Congress rejected a proposal by Massachusetts Sen. Charles Sumner, an eloquent advocate for racial equality, to couple forgiveness for white Southerners with a new civil rights law that would, among other things, have barred racial discrimination in schools. In 1898, with the Spanish-American War about to begin, Congress removed Section 3 ineligibility from all living ex-rebels. It was widely seen as another gesture of national unity, but it was another nail in the coffin of Reconstruction. Neglected but not forgotten During the 20th century, Section 3 was largely ignored. It was used just once, during World War I, to exclude the socialist Congressman Victor Berger from the House for his anti-war speeches. In the 1970s, Congress gave Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis posthumous Section 3 amnesty. This was again done in the name of national “reconciliation,” after the divisive Vietnam War. Today Section 3, created to vanquish white supremacy, is seeing a revival. The Confederate flag, which never entered the Capitol during the Civil War, was carried inside during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi signs an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump, Jan. 13, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images Any congressional members determined to have “engaged in insurrection” may be expelled under this provision by a two-thirds vote in their house of Congress. That includes, potentially, lawmakers who are found to have directly aided or incited the rioters. Capitol police are investigating several Republican congressional representatives for allegedly leading “reconaissance” tours of the building on Jan. 5. Though lawmakers can remove their colleagues from office, they cannot legally keep those members from running for, and occupying, public office again. That’s because there is today no federal statute enforcing Section 3; those parts of the Ku Klux Klan Act were repealed long ago. Unless Congress passes a new enforcement law, any expelled lawmakers could return later. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Similarly, Congress could at any time use Section 3 to declare its constitutional opinion that Trump is ineligible to hold public office again, with a majority vote. But only the courts, interpreting Section 3 for themselves, can bar someone from running for president. The issue may never come up. The Senate may disqualify Trump first, as part of impeachment, or he may choose not to run again. If he does run, though, he may have to take his case to the Supreme Court. A bipartisan congressional opinion of ineligibility would be a big blow to his candidacy.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gerard Magliocca, Indiana University. Read more:What those mourning the fragility of American democracy get wrongHow age diversity in a presidential Cabinet could affect policies and programs Gerard Magliocca does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • A mostly Latino Chicago neighborhood pushes back after inheriting plant from affluent neighbors

    "They're thinking, 'This place is already contaminated, so what's a little more?'" one longtime resident said. "But we're not going to accept it anymore like we did for so long."

  • Dismissals and Discipline at Air Force Academy After 249 Cadets Investigated for Cheating

    The alleged honor code violations appear to be a result of changes to class structure due to pandemic restrictions.

  • Republican Jewish Coalition Rebukes Rep. Taylor Greene’s ‘Indefensible’ Jewish Space Laser Theory

    The Republican Jewish Coalition on Friday once again denounced Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.), calling her newly surfaced anti-Semitic conspiracy theory comments “indefensible and unacceptable.” #JewishSpaceLasers began trending on Twitter on Thursday after Media Matters unearthed a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene made unfounded claims about the cause of California’s wildfires. She alleged that the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish banking family that is frequently the subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, may have used a laser beam from space to spark a forest fire in order to profit from it. “We rightly opposed Marjorie Taylor Greene in her primary election for Congress and proudly supported her GOP opponent, Dr. John Cowan,” RJC director Matt Brooks said, according to the Times of Israel. When RJC endorsed Cowan, Greene had already taken on a controversial reputation over her belief in the QAnon movement, which claims, among other things, that former President Donald Trump and his allies are secretly working to expose a deep-state ring of child sex traffickers. Many of the movement’s theories have anti-Semitic themes. Brooks said he could not yet say whether the RJC would once again support whoever runs against Greene in a future primary election, as no one has announced plans to run against the freshman congresswoman who is popular in her district. He also would not say if the group plans to call for Greene to be ousted from House committees; Earlier this week House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named Greene to the Education Committee. Her appointment caused an outcry among Democrats who say that she should be disqualified from serving on the committee over a recently unearthed video of a 2019 incident in which she harassed a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, saying the survivor was paid by George Soros, as well as a 2018 Facebook post in which she agreed that the Sandy Hook and Stoneman Douglas shootings were “staged.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Thursday expressed concern over the Republican leadership in the House being “willing to overlook” and ignore Greene’s statements. “Assigning [Greene] to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School; when she has mocked the killing of teenagers at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School; what could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?” Pelosi said. A spokesman for McCarthy (R., Calif.) told Axios he is aware of Greene’s statements, calling them “deeply disturbing” and saying the GOP leader “plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them.”

  • 12-year-old, teens accused in beating of Arlington officer ordered to remain in custody

    One of the four suspects is a 14-year-old girl who had a birthday this week.

  • High school principal works overnight at Walmart to help students in need

    North Charleston High School principal Henry Darby calls his students his grandchildren. Every paycheck goes toward helping them.