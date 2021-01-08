Rep. Crenshaw slams congressional push to overturn election as 'deeply unconstitutional'

Associated Press

The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner said Friday they want Iran “to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.” In a joint statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crash, Ukraine, Canada, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden said they want Tehran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash.” Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims.