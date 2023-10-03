Rep. Cuellar: ‘I hope they catch’ carjackers

Rep. Henry Cuellar described on Tuesday how he got away unharmed after he was carjacked by three armed attackers Monday night a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

“As I got out of my car, all of a sudden I see two individuals that just ran to the door because I was just opening up the door to get out,” the Texas Democrat said on MSNBC. “They said ‘We want your car.’ I looked at the one that said I want your car, and he had a gun that was pointed at me. There was another guy with a gun pointed at me. There was a third guy behind me. I said, ‘Sure.’"

"You have to stay calm in these situations,” Cuellar continued. “I gave them the key and they took off. Within minutes, both the Capitol Police and Metro Police were there. I want to thank them. They moved very, very fast.”



The armed carjacking took place in Washington's Navy Yard neighborhood, just off Capitol Hill. Cuellar said his sushi dinner, electronics and car were all stolen, but later recovered by police. Cuellar said he’s unsure if the police have arrested the three carjackers.

The police are "trying to find the three individuals,” Cuellar said. “I hope they do catch them, and I do want to thank the police for their work.”