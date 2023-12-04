Rep. Dale Zorn signs on to plan requiring greater transparency in state budget process

LANSING — Right before the Thanksgiving holiday, Rep. Dale Zorn co-sponsored a measure that would make Michigan’s budgeting process more transparent, fiscally responsible and accountable to taxpayers.

The reformation measure comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an $82 billion budget this summer, in which the final proposal was revealed to legislators hours before they were called upon to vote, a news release from Zorn’s office said. The final budget product included about $4 billion for new items, that Zorn’s office said were “added at the last minute.”

According to Zorn, R-Onsted, spending taxpayer dollars deserves thoughtful consideration.

State Rep. Dale Zorn, R-Onsted

“It’s just plain wrong to pull the rug out from under legislators and sneak $4 billion into a budget without giving proper time to review it before calling for a vote,” Zorn said in the release. “The people I represent sent me to Lansing to carefully consider these matters — these bills would ensure that, moving forward, that’s always possible.”

House Bills 5296-7 would require the state Legislature to post any spending bill publicly online and distribute it to legislators at least seven full days before the bill advances through a legislative chamber. Amendments to budget bills must be public at least three full days before they are offered on the House or Senate floor.

The bills also would promote fiscal responsibility by reining in conference committees, which write the final budget at the last minute and work out differences between the House and Senate, Zorn’s office said. Conference committees often add new spending to budget bills that had not previously been proposed in either legislative chamber, but the plan Zorn supports would generally prevent them from adding new items or increasing spending on an item more than the House and Senate proposed. Spending bills reported from a conference committee would have to be provided to legislators at least two days before a vote.

The $82 billion budget approved by Michigan lawmakers June 28, centered on education, infrastructure and the environment. It became the state’s highest-ever budget that was passed after Democrats were able to receive the Republican support needed for it to take effect by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1. Many Republicans, like Zorn, decried the transparency of the process after the $82 billion budget was first released publicly hours before it was voted on. They also said the budget was too large and that more funding should have gone towards fixing roads.

The proposed transparency plan was referred to the House Committee on Government Operations, however, House Democrats in majority held its last votes on Nov. 9 and will not consider any more legislation until the new year, the release said. This is the earliest the Legislature has adjourned in more than half a century. Zorn and his Republican colleagues did not support the early adjournment.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

