Rep. Dan Crenshaw says United was 'completely unhinged' in keeping dog off plane

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw is airing his grievances with United Airlines after he claims its employees were "completely unhinged” as they grabbed his dog and personal property without consent.

"My wife and her mom acted very calmly, see they're much nicer than I am," Crenshaw said in the 8-minute video that was posted to X on Saturday. "If somebody told me my dog couldn't fly, I'd be pretty upset because he's flown about 500 times."

The Republican representative said his wife was checking baggage into a United flight at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport when the incident began, reports CW39 Houston. She was with her mother, 2-month-old daughter, and the family dog, Joey. They were heading to D.C. to visit Crenshaw.

This is one of the more aggressive videos I’ve ever had to post. You really need to see it all the way to the end. You’ll see a United agent grab the dog and personal property, and you’ll hear the shocking recording of my conversation with that agent’s supervisor (the VP of… pic.twitter.com/xhK0v4zQzw — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 21, 2024

Crenshaw continues in his video and says after his wife was made aware her dog could not fly, she opted to fly with Southwest instead.

A member of United's media relations team said in an email to USA TODAY on Tuesday that the company attempted to work with Crenshaw to resolve his concerns amicably. The unsigned statement also notes that airline reps disagree with Crenshaw's characterization of the incident and that the United employee was trying to ensure the safety of Crenshaw's dog.

The video shows a United agent possibly ripping tags off the family's bags, including the carrier, while Crenshaw's wife was looking at other flights on her phone. Crenshaw's wife stopped the agent.

Crenshaw said despite being made aware that the women were no longer checking in, the United agent attempted to take the small dog out of its carrier because the agent wanted to "get the dog, photograph him, and report my wife so they can never fly again."

According to the airline's website, United only allows dogs and cats in the cabin when space is available.

There are also some size requirements a pet's carrier must meet.

"While there are no weight or breed limitations for pets, they must travel in either a hard-sided or soft-sided carrier," the airline's website states. "This carrier must fit under the seat in front of you, or you cannot fly with your pet."

Pets must be able to turn around and stand inside their carriers. The only animals allowed on the plane without a carrier are service animals.

USA TODAY reached out to United for comment regarding the situation.

