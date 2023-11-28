Rep. David Valadao’s Hanford office vandalized

TechCrunch

Biotech and AI startup Cradle is finding success with its generative approach to protein design, landing big customers and a hefty $24 million of new investment. The company exited stealth a little over a year ago, just as the hype around large language models was really heating up. Many AI companies in biotech train models to natively understand molecular structure; Cradle's insight was that the long sequences of amino acids that make up the proteins in our bodies are akin to "like an alien programming language."