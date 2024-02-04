Rep. Dean Phillips places third in South Carolina Democratic presidential primary

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips came in third in South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary Saturday.

Phillips, the third-term Democrat who represents many Minneapolis suburbs in Congress, got 1.7% of votes to Biden's 96.2% and Marianne Williamson's 2.1%, with nearly all results in on Sunday morning. Phillips had 2,239 votes.

"Cracking four digits never felt so good! Congratulations, Mr. President, on a good old fashioned whooping," Phillips wrote in a post on X. "See you in Michigan."

The contest was the first opportunity for Democratic presidential candidates to win delegates, and Biden picked up all 55 for the state. The Republican South Carolina primary will be held Feb. 24.

New Hampshire's Democratic primary, held Jan. 23, didn't award any delegates because the state defied the Democratic National Committee by holding its primary election before South Carolina's. Biden's name was not on the ballot there, but a successful campaign to write in the president's name earned him 64% of the vote to Phillips' 20%.

The next Democratic primary is Tuesday in Nevada, where Phillips will not appear on the ballot. He faces Biden in Michigan on Feb. 27, the last primary for Democrats before Super Tuesday March 5, when more than a dozen states, including Minnesota, hold contests.

Phillips was a longshot in South Carolina, the state that revived Biden's White House bid in 2020. Phillips spent the Tuesday before the primary at a fireside chat in San Francisco.

And his primary challenge to a sitting president has faced criticism, including from his Minnesota colleagues in Washington.

Last week, Sen. Tina Smith roasted Phillips over low attendance at his rallies. That's something Phillips himself has joked about: When attendance at one South Carolina campaign event numbered 12 seated in a circle, including a fourth grader and a dog, Phillips quipped that it "felt like a séance," the Post and Courier reported.

Despite the criticism, Phillips' persistence in the race without any primary wins — or even coming close — isn't unprecedented, said Eric Ostermeier, a research fellow at the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs and the author of Smart Politics.

Ostermeier notes Pat Buchanan, the underdog Republican who challenged sitting president George H.W. Bush for the Republican nomination in 1992.

Buchanan — who challenged Bush from the right — hoped to parlay a strong showing in New Hampshire into success in later primaries, but it "never quite panned out," Ostermeier said. While Buchanan took in enough cash to keep his campaign afloat, he never came as close to Bush.

In another post on X Saturday night, Phillips seemed to joke about his placement — and put some of the blame on low voter turnout.

"Pleased by my top three finish in tonight's Democratic primary in South Carolina ;) Guess what % of registered voters participated?" he wrote. According to media reports, roughly 4% of registered South Carolina voters cast a ballot.