Rep. Dean Urdahl announces re-election bid for Minnesota House

Jan. 29—ACTON TOWNSHIP — Minnesota State Representative Dean Urdahl,

R-Acton Township, who is currently serving his 11th term, on Monday, Jan. 29 announced he is running for re-election in House District 16A this November.

"We face a critical time in Minnesota and I have the experience, skill and contacts to deal with the crises we face," said Urdahl in the news release announcing his bid. He cited education and crumbling infrastructure as two key areas that need to be addressed.

Noting he is a leading Republican voice in the House for education and infrastructure, Urdahl stated, "The current one-party control in St. Paul has our state heading down a dangerous path and we must work to restore balance at the Capitol. We can do better in Minnesota, but the stakes are high."

Urdahl also cited civics, the new social studies standards and local requests for bonding projects as areas where his expertise is most needed. He serves as Republican lead on the Capital Investment Committee.

Urdahl garnered 73% of the vote in the 2022 election, his first in the newly configured District 16A. According to the news release, he has earned support from at least 67% of the local electorate in each of the last five elections, including twice running unopposed.

"The overwhelming support I continue to receive is beyond humbling and it inspires me to maintain the high level of service I provide the people in our district," Urdahl said.

He said there is no substitute for the relationships he has developed meeting with constituents throughout his time in office.

"That's what has allowed me to remain so firmly in touch with what the people I represent want and need from their state representative."

Urdahl, a former history teacher, lives with his wife, Karen, on a hobby farm west of Litchfield.