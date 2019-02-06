Rep. Debbie Dingell is asking for prayers for her and her husband, John, saying that "we have entered a new phase."

"Friends and colleagues know me and know I would be in Washington right now unless something was up," she said on Twitter.

"He is my love and we have been a team for nearly 40 years."

She continued, "I will be taking each day as it comes," and thanked friends and supporters and asked for prayers and privacy.

Debbie Dingell did not attend Tuesday night's State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.

An unnamed family member told the Detroit News that the former congressman is entering hospice care. The family member said Dingell was diagnosed a year ago with prostate cancer that had metastasized and the family decided not to treat it.

John Dingell, 92, retired from Congress in 2015 as the nation's longest-serving congressman and the dean of the House of Representatives. He was hospitalized in September for a heart attack.

When he was released from the hospital, he told the public, "You're not done with me yet."

He also recently released an autobiography, "The Dean, the Best Seat in the House."

He served in Congress for 59 years and 21 days in Congress. He was succeeded by his wife. He's immensely popular on Twitter, with 252,000 followers. He's known for his wry humor and often tweets about politics and University of Michigan football.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rep. Debbie Dingell requests prayers for husband John Dingell as they enter 'new phase'