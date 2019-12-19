Rep. Debbie Dingell says Trump's comments about her husband 'brought me down in a way you can never imagine'

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) on Wednesday night let President Trump know that his comments about her late husband, Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), hurt in an unfathomable way.

Earlier in the evening, Trump told supporters at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, that after John Dingell — the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history — died in February, he made sure that he had the best possible state funeral. Trump claimed that Debbie Dingell called him to say it was "the nicest thing that's ever happened, thank you so much, John is looking down." Trump decided to then suggest her husband was in hell, saying, "Maybe he's looking up, I don't know. Maybe."

Trump made the remarks right after Debbie Dingell voted to impeach him. On Twitter, she asked Trump to "set politics aside. My husband earned his accolades after a lifetime of service. I'm preparing for the holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder."

John Dingell was a prolific tweeter before he died, and would often use the platform to send his own messages to Trump.

















A warning to President Trump and his friends: the mills of the gods grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine. Be careful. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) April 17, 2018

The American people wait with bated breath as their idiot president announces something he could have done 35 days ago to avoid this national disgrace of a shutdown. The Art of the Deal. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 25, 2019

Big Macs. Small hands. A nation’s embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/bwI7qlXWgg — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 15, 2019

