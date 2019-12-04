Rep. Devin Nunes files $435 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of Calif., gives his closing remarks as former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rep. Devin Nunes filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN in federal court on Tuesday in which he is seeking $435,350,000 in damages.

The California Republican alleges that CNN – which the lawsuit describes as "the mother of fake news" – published a "demonstrably false hit piece" on him when it reported on Nov. 22 that a lawyer for Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said his client was willing to testify that Nunes met with last year with a former Ukrainian prosecutor in Vienna in an effort to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the 47-page filing, Nunes says he never traveled to Austria in 2018 and that he never met with or spoke to Viktor Shokin, the former prosecutor. The lawsuit says that during the time Parnas claimed Nunes was in Vienna, the congressman was actually in Libya and Malta. Pictures from those trips are included in the filing.

Shokin also denied meeting with Nunes after the CNN report.

CNN tried several times to contact Nunes about the report prior to publication but the congressman has refused to speak with the network or any of its reporters since 2017. In his filing, Nunes claims CNN ran the story as an "unmitigated act of retaliation against" him because he refuses to talk to the network "and this angers CNN."

CNN did not immediately reply to USA TODAY's request for comment on the lawsuit.

Nunes' lawsuit criticizes CNN for reporting Parnas' claims as true without questioning the credibility of the source, who is under indictment for allegedly funneling foreign money to U.S. politicians. The lawsuit claims that Parnas, with "full knowledge of press accounts of the impeachment inquiry," had "started to manufacture stories that he believed would assist him in obtaining a deal" from federal prosecutors.

Nunes is the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee and, as one of Trump's most outspoken supporters in Congress, he used the position to lead the president's defense in the committee's hearings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump. The lawsuit alleges CNN published "the false and defamatory statements" as "part of a scheme to boost CNN’s ratings and further the House Democrats’ impeachment 'inquiry.'"

Trump is accused of withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine into opening investigations into any Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election and whether Biden shielded an energy company from prosecution because his son, Hunter Biden, was on its executive board.

Officials in the U.S. and Ukraine who previously looked at any role the Bidens played in the energy company, Burisma, did not believe they were guilty of any wrongdoing. But some of Biden's critics allege, without evidence, that the former vice president pushed for Shokin – who was in charge of an anti-corruption effort at the time – to be replaced because he was investigating Burisma.

Yet, Biden was echoing a demand from many European diplomats and international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund, wanted Shokin out because he was not doing enough to combat corruption.

Still, Nunes and other Intelligence Committee Republicans repeatedly called for the Bidens to testify before the committee, in an effort to show that Trump wanted them investigated not because it would benefit him politically but because he had legitimate concerns about corruption.

Nunes' lawsuit alleges that "CNN harbors an institutional hatred, extreme bias, spite and ill-will towards Plaintiff, the GOP and President Trump, going back many years." And it claims that CNN filed the story about Parnas' allegations "in retaliation and reprisal" for Nunes' "defense of President Trump at the impeachment inquiry."

The lawsuit also disputes CNN's reporting that Nunes spoke with Parnas around the time of his alleged trip to Vienna (Nov. 30 to Dec. 3). But phone records released Tuesday in the draft impeachment report from three House committees showed Nunes and Parnas exchanged several calls on April 12, including one that last more than eight minutes.