Rep. Devin Nunes officially leaves Congress to take reins of Trump’s new social media company

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has made it official: He’s quitting Congress to take over former President Donald Trump’s social media company.

The 10-term right-wing lawmaker followed through Monday on his pledge to give up his seat even though he was in line for a shot to become chair of the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

“It has been the honor of my life to represent the people of California’s San Joaquin Valley for the last 19 years,” Nunes said in a letter read on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Nunes didn’t explicitly mention his plans to lead the media venture, Trump Media & Technology Group, which announced his expected role last month. TMTG enjoyed a lucrative launch despite offering scant details about its business plans.

“I’ve been presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in,” Nunes said in his letter.

Nunes’ resignation is effective Monday. It temporarily reduces the number of sitting members of Congress to 435 as a special election is still being held to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., who died last year.

Democrats hold a razor-thin edge. But with Nunes sidelined, they will be able to lose the votes of up to four lawmakers and still pass legislation, compared to just three as things now stand.

Nunes was one of Trump’s most outspoken loyalists in Congress. The scion of a dairy farming family from the agriculture-rich Central Valley, he unsuccessfully sued in an effort to silence social media wags who sought to needle him by posing as his mom or even his cow.

