Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about his credentials

Rep.-elect George Santos on Monday told the New York Post that he had fabricated important elements of his biography before last month's midterm elections.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos (R-N.Y.) was quoted as saying in an interview in which he also said he fully intends to serve his two-year term in Congress. He also gave an interview to WABC radio.

Among other things, Santos told the New York Post that he had not worked "directly" for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, saying that a company he did work for did business with both of them.

He also said he had not graduated from Baruch College, nor “from any institution of higher learning.”

“I am not a criminal,” he was quoted as saying.

The 34-year-old Long Island Republican was elected to replace Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), who did not seek another term. He defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman by 8 percentage points in what was regarded as a toss-up race.

"We do stupid things in life," Santos told the Post.

Santos' background had come under question due to reporting in the New York Times. His lawyer said the Times' reporting constituted a "smear," but on Thursday, Santos tweeted: “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week.”

Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.