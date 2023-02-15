Rep. Emilia Sykes, Ohio Democrats back assault weapon ban introduced in US Congress

Ohio's five Democratic representatives have joined other Democrats to co-sponsor House Resolution 698, legislation that would reauthorize a ban on assault weapons. No Republicans, including the 10 Republican members of Ohio's congressional delegation, are among the resolution's sponsors.

U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, who represents Summit County in U.S. Congressional District 13, referred to the prevalence of mass shootings, including one Tuesday at Michigan State University, as the reason for her support.

“Five years after the Parkland tragedy, I am heartbroken to hear of yet another mass shooting. My prayers go out to the students and faculty at Michigan State University, the five injured, and the three souls we lost during this tragedy. However, thoughts and prayers no longer suffice — enough is enough. We must act on meaningful bipartisan solutions to address this glaring public health emergency,” Sykes said in a release.

Sykes was referring to the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 students and staff were killed.

"All Americans deserve safe and secure communities, free from gun violence and mass shootings," Sykes added. "I proudly co-sponsored HR 698, bipartisan, commonsense legislation banning military-style assault weapons, in response to the numerous calls from my constituents to ‘do something’ to prevent gun violence. These weapons of destruction have no place in our schools, our streets, or anywhere in our communities."

The resolution was introduced Feb. 1 by Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island. It has been assigned to the House Judiciary Committee.

While the full text of the bill has not been published online, the bill is intended "to regulate assault weapons, to ensure that the right to keep and bear arms is not unlimited, and for other purposes" as its title states.

While Sykes said the bill has bipartisan support, all 200 listed co-sponsors are Democrats.

Sykes' office said the bill would prohibit "the sale, transfer, manufacture, and importation of semiautomatic weapons and ammunition-feeding devices capable of accepting more than ten rounds while protecting hunting and sporting rifles and assault weapons used by members of the military and law enforcement."

The legislation also prohibits duplicates with semiautomatic capabilities and the importation of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

