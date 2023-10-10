Rep. Eric Burlison visits Emery Sapp & Sons, hears from workers about employee ownership

On Friday, the Springfield branch of Emery Sapp & Sons welcomed Rep. Eric Burlison, who represents Missouri’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The purpose of this visit was to demonstrate the value of employee stock ownership plans, or ESOP, through both the performance of ESS and workers’ testimonials.

Emery Sapp & Sons is a 100% employee-owned heavy civil construction company that was founded in 1972. It specializes in excavation, grading, underground utilities, bridge construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and pavement preservation.

The firm is a licensed contractor in 30 states and has 10 offices throughout the country including Springfield, Kansas City and Columbia, as well as in Springdale, Arkansas and Phoenix, Arizona.

“Springfield has been great for Emery Sapp & Sons. Our company has grown from $100 million we were doing [in the early 2000s] to over a billion this year,” said Co-CEO Tim Paulson. “The ESOP has unleashed and harnessed the power and energy of our employees.”

Each office has a tradition that brings all the employees together. A bell hangs on the wall, and when it rings, everyone knows that ESS won the bid for a new project. As technology has evolved since the company was founded, these wins are more commonly celebrated via email.

“I can remember the old days in the Columbia office, and Tim probably does, too. When that bell would ring, everybody from all corners of the office would come to the front desk” said Assistant Vice President Chris Landwehr. “Now with the electronics, we just send an email out.”

Over the years, ESS saw the opportunity to acquire some smaller firms as their owners looked to exit the market. One key aspect of their ESOP plan includes honoring years of service worked at a company prior to acquisition.

“That is really key,” Paulson said. “When we acquire the talent, everybody who joins our company through that process, we'll honor their years of service so they're invested immediately.”

Because the company is employee-owned, it is not unionized and has no collective bargaining unit.

“Why would you unionize against yourself?” Burlison asked, rhetorically.

A study conducted by Ernst & Young found trends in ESOP retirement plans from 2002-2019 that indicated net assets grew nearly eight times, from $12 billion to $94 billion, with the average return per participant being over $300,000.

Additionally, a survey by the National Center for Employee Ownership found that leaders of ESOP companies reported voluntary quit rates at one-third of the national average of nearly 4 million per month in 2022, with layoffs rates at one-fourth of the same national average.

This comes as a piece of bipartisan legislation looking to expand and prompt private employee-owned companies is working its way through the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Reps. Mike Kelly, R-PA, and Earl Blumenauer, D-OR, the Promotion and Expansion of Private Employee Ownership Act of 2023 was introduced in July.

If passed, this would incentivize owners of S corporations to sell their stock to an ESOP. An S corporation refers to a company that passes corporate income, losses, deductions, and credits to their shareholders for federal tax purposes.

Additionally, it would provide technical assistance to companies looking to form an ESOP, while ensuring that small businesses that become an ESOP retain their Small Business Association certificate.

Some critics argue that transitioning to an ESOP is not the best business move for smaller companies, as there are cash flow requirements that may be hard to meet. The plans also require ongoing management from financial consultants, which inevitably led to management costs.

Finally, it would create a new position to advocate for employee ownership at the U.S. Department of Labor. So far, this legislation has earned bipartisan support from a handful of legislators, and advocates hope that Rep. Burlison will join their numbers.

“Because our focus is always on our people first, we’re always building relationships with legislators who understand the benefits of ESOPs. We want to align ourselves with elected officials — regardless of political affiliation — who can truly move ESOP progress forward,” said Amy Allen, chief administrative officer at ESS.

Along with Reps. Kelly and Blumenauer, the legislation is cosponsored by Reps. Bill Pascrell, D-NJ, Danny Davis, D-IL, Terri Sewelll, D-AL, Brendan Boyle. D-PA, Angie Craig, D-MN, Susan Wild, D-PA, as well as Reps. Ron Estes, R-KS, Brad Wenstrup, R-OH, Carol Miller, R-WV, Blake Morre, R-UT, and Claudia Tenney, R-NY.

