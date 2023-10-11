Rep. Eric Burlison wants next House speaker to fully fund federal government, look at cuts

In his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Eric Burlison has twice witnessed historic moments in the chamber.

The first came when it took 15 rounds of voting, the most since the Civil War, to appoint former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the second happened just last week, when McCarthy was stripped of the position.

It was the first time in U.S. history that a speaker of the House was removed from the position, a move that some analysts say is indicative of deep division within the Republican party.

Burlison was not among the eight Republican representatives who, along with 208 Democratic representatives, voted to remove McCarthy.

“Whenever it came to the vote, I felt like I was just trying to be pragmatic,” Burlison said. “How do we get the most conservative wins for the country in the short amount of time that we have? I felt that it wasn't the right time to change posts.”

McCarthy’s removal came after he worked with Democrats to secure a short-term funding bill to avert an impending government shutdown. Working across the aisle angered a small group of Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who called for McCarthy’s removal.

Burlison voted against the passage of the continuing resolution to keep the government funded until a full omnibus spending bill can be agreed upon.

“I don't want to play the game that Congress has done every year,” Burlison said. “For 27 years, Congress has been kicking the can down the road. They don't pass appropriation bills. They simply do these continuing resolutions.”

He feels that Congress should continue to work diligently on the full spending package until the work is done, rather than depending on a continuing resolution as a bandage until compromises can be made.

“When I was a state lawmaker, we passed the total budget every year in one day,” Burlison said. “We'd go from bill to bill to bill, and we would stay all day until we got it done. I think the same thing needs to happen. They need to set an aggressive schedule.”

However, the continuing resolution did ensure that federal employees would not face furloughs during the government shutdown. Had it not been passed, 2 million active-duty and reserve military troops would have been required to work without pay, and national parks across the country would have closed.

A few hopefuls have thrown their names into the race for House speaker, including Louisiana’s Steve Scalise and Ohio’s Jim Jordan. McCarthy, who at first said he would not seek the position, has left the door open to being reelected.

Burlison said that his first question for any new House speaker would be how and when they planned to pass the 12 pending appropriations bills to fully fund the government. He also thinks there needs to be some serious spending cuts if the U.S. government wants to avoid default in future years.

“If we cut all discretionary spending, we would still not balance the budget in this country, which is a very, very terrifying concept,” Burlison said.

Among the suggested areas to regulate spending, Burlison suggests taking a hard look at programs like Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. Another more specific example he gave was to cut $60 million in annual funding to the Davos World Economic Forum.

“This is like an evil association that sounds like it's out of a James Bond film,” Burlison said. “It's all these globalists who fly in on their private jets, and then have a summit where they decide that, while they're eating caviar, the rest of the world should be eating crickets for protein.”

The Davos World Economic Forum is an annual event held in Switzerland where world leaders of government, business and civil society meet to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy.

At the center of many disputes concerning the U.S. government’s spending plan is funding to support Ukraine’s democracy in its struggle against Russian invasion. Funding for the war in Ukraine was excluded from the continuing resolution, but it will again be discussed for inclusion in the omnibus spending bill.

However, there is a chance that funding for the war in Ukraine may be overshadowed by a new war in Israel. Over the weekend, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, which has since escalated into a bloody struggle. Israel has since secured the Gaza border, but fighting is expected to continue.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley suggested in a post on X that funding for Ukraine be diverted to help Israel in its struggle.

Israel is facing existential threat. Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 9, 2023

Burlison’s comments were delivered prior to the outbreak of war in Israel, but he expressed dissatisfaction for funding the war in Ukraine.

“That's one of the biggest problems that I have with funding for Ukraine. I think what's awful, what's happening is horrific and awful,” Burlison said. “But what's happening on our southern border is equally horrific.”

He feels that our own borders need to be secured before funding should be diverted to aid Ukraine. He has not released any stance yet on funding for the war in Israel, but he did express his support for Israel in a post on X.

I stand firmly stand on the side of Israel. This latest attack by terrorists will not be tolerated. America will forever stand with the Israeli people. — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) October 7, 2023

U.S. House Republicans met in private on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the direction of the party. By Wednesday, they are expected to hold a closed door vote on who should be the next speaker.

No schedule has yet been released for the floor vote to elect the next speaker of the House. However, the lack of leadership has all other business in limbo, as the House doesn’t have a set schedule for any floor business like considering legislation.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Burlison wants next House speaker to fully fund federal government