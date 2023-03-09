Rep. Eric Swalwell Expertly Calls Out Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) called out the hypocrisy of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) during a Judiciary subcommittee meeting Thursday.

Earlier this week, Jordan, who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, issued a series of subpoenas as part of an ongoing investigation into what the GOP contends is the mistreatment of parents who protested “woke” school board policies. He also issued three subpoenas for testimony connected to the Department of Homeland Security’s now-disbanded Disinformation Governance Board.

While discussing subpoena compliance in the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability To Oversight meeting, Swalwell noted to subcommittee Chair Ben Cline (R-Va.) that he found Jordan’s views of subpoenas “quite rich,” considering the Ohio Republican seems to take the “rules for thee, not for me” approach.

“I think that it is quite rich that we are talking about subpoena compliance under a chairman of the full committee who was absolutely out of subpoena compliance in the last Congress,” Swalwell said, noting that Jordan refused to cooperate with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee.

Swalwell noted that Jordan’s subpoenas are coming from a chairman “who himself did not comply with the Jan. 6 committee’s request,” and flashed the legal document on a screen, followed by a photo of the oath that he, Jordan and every other member of Congress signs upon taking office.

“[Jordan] was asked over and over, ‘You were a witness to a crime ― you were a witness to the greatest crime ever committed, with the most criminals indicted in America. Will you help your country, will you comply with that subpoena?’” Swalwell said.

“No compliance. Crickets. Absolute defiance of the subpoena,” he added.

You can see the exchange below.

*shows Jim Jordan subpoena* pic.twitter.com/ooSDdU5Q0T — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2023

Other Twitter users had a strong reaction.

Jim is a traitor who makes a sport of lying about the government he’s supposed to be a part of. He’s refusing to testify in Congress about the attack incited by Trump and abetted by Jim on Jan 6. He’s breaking the law by obstructing Congress instead of passing laws to help people — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 9, 2023

How can @Jim_Jordan issue subpoenas & demand other people abide by subpoenas when he himself ignored & refused to abide by a subpoena? Well done @ericswalwell.👇 https://t.co/oLXBfzHX6E — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 9, 2023

Since Gym Jordan didn't obey the Jan. 6th House Select Committee's "subpoena", did he set the "precedent" that anyone can legally ignore HIS subpoenas ??? pic.twitter.com/U2NLa3mtOb — Dr. Mike Davis 🌊 (@FrankMikeDavis1) March 9, 2023

Instead of a Congressional Office, Jim Jordan should have a Congressional Locker.



He gets stuffed in one so often that’s where he spends most of his time anyway. https://t.co/CepM91MkWZ — Melvin White (@cmonmanbfd) March 9, 2023

Jim Jordan needs to comply with his subpoena. He took an oath that seems to mean nothing to him. https://t.co/NhEAWZZObh — Bonnie Alaimo (@Bwalaimo) March 9, 2023

This would be awesome if Jim Jordan had the capacity for shame.



He doesn't. https://t.co/mXATwVUmjS — Sidney Pegula (@sidneypegula) March 9, 2023

BOOM! Rep. Eric Swalwell just UNLEASHED on Jim Jordan for defying a subpoena - and he did it LIVE on national TV! This is how you EXPOSE Republican hypocrisy, folks! — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) March 9, 2023

Didn't you ignore a subpoena? Anyone subpoenaed by you and your committee should ignore it. TRAITOR JORDAN! — Marc Blitstein (@marc_mlblits1) March 9, 2023

Jim Jordan has as many ethics as he does jackets. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 9, 2023

